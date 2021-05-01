West Bengal Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Will BJP Break Mamata's 10-yr Rule?

Nandigram: Mamata Vs Suvendu

In a bid to protect her home-turf, Mamata Banerjee will battle BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in the place which had catapulted Mamata Banerjee into the CM post in 2011. Apart from them, CPI(M) has fielded Minakshi Mukherjee in a bid to regain lost ground for the CPI(M).

Miffed by the rising influence of Banerjee's nephew - Abhishek Banerjee and IPAC poll strategist Prashant Kishor in Trinamool, Adhikari along with several other MLAs had switched to BJP. Taking the battle head-on, Banerjee had announced she will contest polls from Nandigram instead of her bastion Bhowanipore, leading to BJP fielding Adhikari. While Nandigram is a Trinamool bastion, it is the Adhikari family - Sisir, Suvendu, Dibyendu and Soumendu which has massive sway in the district - setting up a Mamata Vs Adhikari family battle. Amid the farmers' protest too, the Nandigram land agitation has come to the forefront, with Mamata accusing BJP of 'selling off farmers' lands to businessmen'.

Moreover, while TMC has alleged that Adhikari has harboured 'criminals' in various parts of Nandigram ahead of phase-2, BJP submitted an alleged tape of a conversation between CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP's Nandigram Vice-president Praloy Paul where the CM is heard seeking Paul's help in Nandigram, while he refuses to leave Suvendu Adhikari's side. Adhikari won Nandigram in 2016 defeating Left's Abdul Kadir, till he quit Trinamool recently, while his brother Dibyendu still remains a TMC MP. His father- Sisir Adhikari - a TMC MP has now joined BJP.

The Nandigram poll battle saw the most high-voltage campaign as Mamata played her 'Bengal's daughter' card, while Suvendu has accused TMC of only 'promoting the nephew'. Mamata, who recently suffered an injury while campaigning in Nandigram - which she has blamed on BJP, has vowed to conduct her campaign on a wheelchair with the BJP calling it 'sympathy politics'. Mamata has also termed Adhikaris as 'Mir Jafars' while Suvendu has fearmongered that 'Bengal will become mini-Pakistan' if Mamata is re-elected.

Purulia: Sudip Mukherjee (BJP) Vs Partha Pratim Banerjee (Cong) Vs Sujoy Banerjee (TMC)

In a rare three-way fight, sitting Congress MLA Sudip Mukherjee who joined the BJP recently will face Congress' Partha Pratim Banerjee and Trinamool's Sujoy Banerjee. The seat which has a 19.35% SC population and 19.22% ST population as per 2011 census, has been held by both Congress and TMC. In 2011, TMC's KP Singh Deo trounced CPM's Kaushik Mazumdar by 26,487 votes, while in 2016, Congress' Sudip Mukherjee defeated TMC's Dibyajyoti Prasad Singh Deo by a slim margin of 4,911 votes

Kamarhati: Madan Mitra (TMC) vs Anindya Banerjee (BJP)

Falling under the Dum Dum Lok Sabha segment, Kamarhati is a part of the North 24 Parganas district. The result in this constituency assumes great significance as TMC heavyweight Madan Mitra is contesting from here. The former Sports and Transport Minister spent over 21 months in prison over his alleged involvement in the Saradha scam case. While he lost this seat to Manash Mukherjee of CPI(M) in the previous election by a narrow margin of 4198 votes, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has reposed faith in him. BJP's Anindya Banerjee and CPI(M)'s Sayandeep Mitra are the other main contenders.

Tarakeswar: Swapan Dasgupta (BJP) Vs Ramendu Sinha Roy (TMC)

The high-stakes battle for the Hindu pilgrim site Tarkeshwar in Hooghly came into focus after BJP fielded its sitting Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta against TMC's Ramendu Sinha Roy and CPI(M)’s Sujit Ghosh. With PM Modi himself campaigning for Dasgupta, who resigned from Rajya Sabha to contest for the seat, the BJP eyes to make inroads into the TMC bastion. Pitting 'Jai Shree Ram' against TMC's 'outsider' jibe, Dasgupta - an aspiring CM candidate relies heavily on the 93.22% Hindu population to oust Trinamool which has held the seat since 2011. TMC's Rachhpal Singh had trounced NCP's Surajit Ghosh in 2016, while he had defeated CPM's Pratim Chatterjee in 2011.

Tollygunge: Babul Supriyo (BJP) Vs Aroop Biswas (TMC)

The biggest face-off in this phase is between Union Minister Babul Supriyo and sitting TMC minister Aroop Biswas for Tollygunge - the heart of the Bengali film industry. Falling under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat, the Asansol MP had staged a protest after being gheraoed by a section of students in the Jadavpur University for nearly six hours. While Supriyo has defeated TMC’s Dola Sen in both 2014 and 2019 from the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, Tollygunge has voted for Aroop Biswas in 2011 and 2016, trouncing CPM's candidates.

Balurghat: Sekhar Dasgupta (TMC) vs Ashok Lahiri (BJP) vs Sucheta Biswas (RSP)

In a three-way fight, renowned economist Ashok Lahiri has been fielded by BJP against TMC's Sekhar Dasgupta and RSP's Sucheta Biswas in this Dakshin Dinajpur district seat. Lahiri - the former Chief Economic Adviser who was to be fielded from Alipurduar, but later switched to Balurghat, aims to strengthen the inroads BJP has made in the areas. In 2011, TMC's Chakraborty Shankar had trounced RSP's Biswanath Choudhury while Choudhary defeared Shankar by a slender margin of 1450 votes.

Krishnanagar Uttar: Mukul Roy (BJP) vs Koushani Mukherjee (TMC)

Falling under the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, this seat has been vacant since June 2020 when TMC MLA Abani Mohan Joardar passed away. BJP has fielded former close aide of WB CM Mamata Banerjee and its current national vice president Mukul Roy in Krishnanagar Uttar. Incidentally, the former Railways Minister has not won a single direct election to either the Parliament or Assembly yet. He is pitted against Bengali actress Koushani Mukherjee of TMC. In the previous election, Joardar defeated his closest rival Asim Kumar Saha of CPI(M) by a margin of over 12,000 votes.

Maniktala: Sadhan Pandey (TMC) Vs Kalyan Chaubey (BJP) Vs Rupa Bagchi

A three-way fight will be witnessed between Bengal Consumer Affairs Minister Sadhan Pandey (TMC), former India footballer and BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey and CPI(M)’s Rupa Bagchi for this Kolkata North constituency. The TMC veteran has held the seat since 2011, trouncing Bagchi by a margin of 36,550 votes in 2011 and defeating CPM's Rajib Majumder in 2016.

