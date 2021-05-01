West Bengal Election Results 2021 FAQs: How To Follow? Where To Watch? Who Will Win?

With exit polls predicting a tight fight between TMC and BJP, the poll results for the all-important 294-seat West Bengal state assembly will be announced on Sunday - May 2. The Poll of polls projected TMC to win 141 seats, while BJP is projected win 138 seats, and the Left-Congress alliance is projected to win 14 seats. The two-term CM & TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee faces a stiff challenge from the emerging BJP, the Congress-Left-ISF alliance and AIMIM.

Here are FAQs on Bengal polls 2021:

What to expect from TMC if they win?

TMC has also promised 10 lakhs new MSMEs, Rs 1000 pensions for widows, free ration delivery, Rs 1.06 Crore for Economic support in its manifesto, as Mamata aims to defend her turf from a rising BJP.

What to expect from BJP if they win?

BJP has promised 33% reservation for women on state govt jobs, PM-KISAN arrear of Rs 18,000 for 75 lakh farmers, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, free education to women and implementing CAA in its manifesto as it eyes to forms its first government in Bengal.

Who is going to be next CM of West Bengal?

If TMC wins, Mamata Banerjee will be sworn-in for the third term. But BJP, on the other hand, has not announced a CM face, but Amit Shah has promised a 'son of Bengal will be CM'.

Who will be the Chief Minister if BJP wins in West Bengal?

While several BJP leaders like Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari, Babul Supriyo, Swapan Dasgupta are in the fray to be named CM pick, BJP will announce after poll results, if it is in a position to form government

Who will win West Bengal Elections 2021?

Seat Share:

The BJP is projected to win 138-148 seats defeating the TMC which is projected to win 128-138 seats, while the Congress-Left-ISF alliance is projected to win 11-21 seats. Republic-CNX Exit polls project a party-wise win as such - TMC (126-136 seats), BJP (138-148 seats), Left Front (4-8 seats), Congress (6-9 seats) ISF (1-3 seats), Others (1-3 seats)

Party wise seat share:

Vote Share:

With BJP set to be the single-largest party, the BJP is projected to win 42.75% of the votes, while TMC is projected to win 40.07% of the votes. Left-Congress is projected to win 14.42% of the votes, while others are projected to win 2.76% of the votes.

When is the result of West Bengal election 2021?

Counting of votes will begin at 8 AM. The election results will be LIVE on Republic here - https://www.republicworld.com/livetv.html

How many MLA Seats are in poll fray in West Bengal?

In 2021, amid COVID surge and widespread poll violence, EC had announced that the battle for the 294-seat Assembly will be held in 8 phases - March 27, April 1, 6, 10, 17, 22, 26 and 29. Results will be held on May 2. Polling on two seats - Jangipur and Samserganj - has been deferred due to death of two candidates. These two seats will go to polls on May 16, and the results for these two seats will be declared on May 19.

How many seats are required to form government in West Bengal?

With the halfway mark of the 294-seat Assembky at 147, atleast 148 seats are needed to form the next govt

Who Won West Bengal Election 2016?

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. Buoyed by its stupendous 2019 Lok Sabha performance, BJP is looking to oust TMC and is aiming at winning over 200 seats this time. While Congress was the second-largest party in 2016, it has tied with the Left and the ISF to form the Sanjukta Morcha.

When is the next Election in West Bengal?

If a government is formed after these results and completes its tenure, then the next elections will be held in 2026.

