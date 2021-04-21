Last Updated:

West Bengal Polls 2021 Phase 6 LIVE Updates: Final Turnout At 79.11%; EC Bans Roadshows

Voting for 43 seats in the 6th phase of the West Bengal Elections 2021 begins. Check all LIVE Updates of West Bengal polls 2021 here.

Written By
Digital Desk
West Bengal elections

PTI

Voting for 43 seats in the 6th phase of the West Bengal Elections 2021 begins. Check all LIVE Updates of West Bengal polls 2021 here.
pointer
20:47 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: EC bans roadshows, bike rallies

 

pointer
20:47 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Voting concludes with 79.11% voter turnout

As per Turnout app, voter turnout stands at 79.11% at 8:45 PM - polling has concluded

pointer
18:45 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: 79.08% voter turnout

As per Turnout app, voter turnout stands at 79.08% at 6:45 PM

pointer
18:45 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: PM Modi cancels all Bengal rallies

As the nation grapples with acute oxygen shortage, PM Modi on Thursday, announced that he will not be attending his final four rallies on Friday for the Bengal polls. Citing that his presence was needed at high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation, PM Modi informed that he will not be going to West Bengal. PM Modi was scheduled to attend four rallies — in Malda, Murshidabad, Sewli and South Kolkata on April 23, ahead of the seventh phase of elections. Bengal's remaining phases are scheduled on April 26, April 29 and results are set to be announced on May 2.

On request of BJP Bengal leaders, the Prime Minister will address voters of Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata, through a virtual medium at 5pm on 23 Apr. 

pointer
16:25 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: TMC and BJP supporters clash in North 24 Parganas

Sporadic violence was reported from Bijapur constituency in North 24 Parganas, where TMC and BJP supporters clashed with each other outside polling booths. Both the parties accused each other of trying to rig votes. Two supporters of the TMC and three of the BJP were reportedly injured in the clashes. A huge contingent of security forces was rushed to the troubled areas to control the situation.

pointer
15:16 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: 61.61% voter turnout

As per Turnout app, voter turnout stands at 61.61% at 3:12 PM

pointer
14:33 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: 57.30% voter turnout recorded till 1:28 pm

 

pointer
12:30 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: 37.27 per cent polling recorded till 11 am

Amid Phase 6 of West Bengal elections,  37.27 % polling was recorded till 11 am

  • North Dinajpur - 40.97 %
  • Nadia -               38.11 %
  • North 24 Parganas - 32.88 %
  • East Bardwan -  41.04 %
pointer
11:06 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Drones are being used for security surveillance in North 24 Paraganas

Drones have been deployed for surveillance near booth number 131-132 in Amdanga, North 24 Paraganas

 

pointer
10:17 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: ITBP medic provides first aid to voter

A voter at a booth near Nandigram village, Katwa, Purba Bardhaman was given first aid by ITBP medic during the 6th phase of polling in West Bengal today.

ITBP troops guard polling booths in Katwa, Purba Bardhaman District during the sixth phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly election

 

 

 

pointer
09:52 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Voter turnout stands at 17.19%

17.19% voter turnout recorded till 9.30 am in the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections. Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 43 seats, including 17 in the North 24 Parganas district and nine in Nadia - most of which have a significant presence of the Matias, who can decisively sway the results in any party's favour.

pointer
08:31 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: BJP candidate from Raiganj casts vote

BJP candidate from Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur, Krishna Kalyani cast his vote at booth number 134. He said, "It's a festival of democracy and everyone is participating. You can see the queues, it shows that this time voting will be for change, development."

 

pointer
08:26 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Rajnath Singh appeals people to cast votes

 

pointer
07:57 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Voting delayed in Uttar Dinajpur

Voting is now underway at booth number 134 - at Raiganj Coronation High School - in Uttar Dinajpur. The voting could not begin on time here at 7 am, due to technical issues.

 

pointer
07:43 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Mukul Roy casts vote

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy casts his vote for the sixth phase of state Assembly polls at booth number 141 - at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School - in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district. Roy is contesting from the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency.

 

pointer
07:26 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: People queue up to cast votes

 

pointer
07:21 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Bengal BJP vice president casts vote

West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh cast his vote at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas. His son and party's candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh also cast his vote. Voting for the sixth phase of West Bengal Polls is taking place today.

 

pointer
06:48 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: PM Modi urges people to cast votes

 

pointer
06:26 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Election officials conduct a mock poll

 

pointer
06:26 IST, April 22nd 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Preparations underway at polling booth

 

pointer
23:38 IST, April 21st 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: EC sets up model polling stations

 

pointer
23:37 IST, April 21st 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: Key contests

  • Krishnanagar Uttar: Mukul Roy (BJP) vs Koushani Mukherjee (TMC)

Falling under the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, this seat has been vacant since June 2020 when TMC MLA Abani Mohan Joardar passed away. BJP has fielded former close aide of WB CM Mamata Banerjee and its current national vice president Mukul Roy in Krishnanagar Uttar. Incidentally, the former Railways Minister has not won a single direct election to either the Parliament or Assembly yet. He is pitted against Bengali actress Koushani Mukherjee of TMC. In the previous election, Joardar defeated his closest rival Asim Kumar Saha of CPI(M) by a margin of over 12,000 votes. 

  • Habra: Jyotipriya Mallick (TMC) vs Rahul Sinha (BJP)

A part of the North 24 Parganas district, Habra falls under the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. Jyotipriya Mallick, Minister of Food and Supplies in the West Bengal Cabinet, is looking forward to continuing his winning streak here which started in 2001. In the 2016 election, he trounced CPI(M)'s Ashis Kantha Mukherjee by more than 45,000 votes. This time, BJP has reposed faith in its former WB president Rahul Sinha while CPI(M)'s candidate is Rijinandan Biswas. 

  • Dum Dum Uttar: Chandrima Bhattacharya (TMC) vs Tanmoy Bhattacharya [CPI(M)] 

The incumbent MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya of CPI(M) faces an uphill task to retain his seat on this occasion. This is because WB Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has again been fielded by TMC in Dum Dum Uttar. Though she lost to Tanmoy Bhattacharya in the 2016 Assembly polls, the TMC leader entered the Assembly by winning the Kanthi Dakshin by-election in 2017. At present, she is serving as the MoS Housing (Independent Charge), Health and Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms & Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, Panchayats and Rural Development. BJP's Archana Majumdar is also in contention.

  • Barrackpur: Raj Chakraborty (TMC) vs Chandramani Shukla (BJP)

Lying in the North 24 Parganas district, this constituency came into existence in 2011. While TMC comfortably won Barrackpur in 2011 as well as 2016, its MLA Shilbhadra Dutta joined BJP in December 2020 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, BJP has nominated Chandramani Shukla instead of Dutta. Meanwhile, the ruling party in the state has fielded film director Raj Chakraborty. The other key contender is Debasish Bhowmick of CPI(M).

pointer
23:37 IST, April 21st 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 6 LIVE updates: 6th phase polling on April 22

Touted as a close battle between the incumbent TMC and BJP, the West Bengal Assembly election is being conducted in 8 phases. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent and 82.49 per cent respectively. As the polling has been increased by 1 hour, people can now cast their votes between 7 am and 6 pm. There are 306 candidates in the fray for the 43 constituencies going to the polls on Saturday.

They are spread across 4 districts- North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Uttar Dinajpur and Purba Bardhaman. BJP is looking to make substantial inroads in this phase as the Matua community is a key factor in nearly 26 seats. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2. 

Seats going to the polls in the 6th phase:

Mekliganj, Mathabhanga, Coochbehar Uttar, Coochbehar Dakshin, Sitalkuchi, Sitai, Dinhata, Natabari, Tufanganj, Kumargram, Kalchini, Alipurduars, Falakata, Madarihat, Sonarpur Dakshin, Bhangar, Kasba, Jadavpur, Sonarpur Uttar, Tolljganj, Behala Purba, Behala Paschim, Maheshtala, Budge Budge, Metiaburuz, Bally, Howrah Uttar, Howrah Madhya, Shibpur, Howrah Dakshin, Sankrail, Panchla, Uluberia Purba, Domjur, Uttarpara, Sreerampur, Champdani, Singur, Chandannagar, Chunchura, Balagarh, Pandua, Saptagram and Chanditala

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND