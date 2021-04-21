West Bengal Polls 2021 Phase 6 LIVE Updates: Final Turnout At 79.11%; EC Bans Roadshows

Quick links:
Permission for roadshow, cycle/bike/vehicle rallies, if granted already, stands withdrawn: Election Commission of India— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
ECI also notes "with anguish" that many political parties/candidates are not adhering to prescribed safety norms during public gatherings #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/2tS9XFzGH5
As per Turnout app, voter turnout stands at 79.11% at 8:45 PM - polling has concluded
As per Turnout app, voter turnout stands at 79.08% at 6:45 PM
As the nation grapples with acute oxygen shortage, PM Modi on Thursday, announced that he will not be attending his final four rallies on Friday for the Bengal polls. Citing that his presence was needed at high-level meetings to review the prevailing COVID-19 situation, PM Modi informed that he will not be going to West Bengal. PM Modi was scheduled to attend four rallies — in Malda, Murshidabad, Sewli and South Kolkata on April 23, ahead of the seventh phase of elections. Bengal's remaining phases are scheduled on April 26, April 29 and results are set to be announced on May 2.
On request of BJP Bengal leaders, the Prime Minister will address voters of Malda, Murshidabad, Birbhum and Kolkata, through a virtual medium at 5pm on 23 Apr.
Sporadic violence was reported from Bijapur constituency in North 24 Parganas, where TMC and BJP supporters clashed with each other outside polling booths. Both the parties accused each other of trying to rig votes. Two supporters of the TMC and three of the BJP were reportedly injured in the clashes. A huge contingent of security forces was rushed to the troubled areas to control the situation.
As per Turnout app, voter turnout stands at 61.61% at 3:12 PM
57.30% voter turnout recorded till 1:28 pm in the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/fGdy0861z0— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Amid Phase 6 of West Bengal elections, 37.27 % polling was recorded till 11 am
Drones have been deployed for surveillance near booth number 131-132 in Amdanga, North 24 Paraganas
West Bengal | Drone being used for security surveillance in the area near booth number 131-132 in Amdanga, North 24 Paraganas pic.twitter.com/KmGrH7YapH— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
A voter at a booth near Nandigram village, Katwa, Purba Bardhaman was given first aid by ITBP medic during the 6th phase of polling in West Bengal today.
ITBP troops guard polling booths in Katwa, Purba Bardhaman District during the sixth phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly election
ITBP troops guarding polling booths in Katwa, Purba Bardhaman District during the sixth phase of voting in the West Bengal Assembly elections pic.twitter.com/UWSopaD7xQ— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
17.19% voter turnout recorded till 9.30 am in the sixth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections. Polling began at 7 am on Thursday for 43 seats, including 17 in the North 24 Parganas district and nine in Nadia - most of which have a significant presence of the Matias, who can decisively sway the results in any party's favour.
BJP candidate from Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur, Krishna Kalyani cast his vote at booth number 134. He said, "It's a festival of democracy and everyone is participating. You can see the queues, it shows that this time voting will be for change, development."
BJP candidate from Raiganj, Uttar Dinajpur, Krishna Kalyani cast his vote at booth number 134. He says, "Voting began a little late. It's a festival of democracy & everyone is participating. You can see the queues, it shows that this time voting will be for change, development." pic.twitter.com/Hfh0QgcxcI— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Polling for the Sixth Phase of the Assembly polls in West Bengal is going. I appeal to all the eligible voters to exercise their franchise.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 22, 2021
Voting is now underway at booth number 134 - at Raiganj Coronation High School - in Uttar Dinajpur. The voting could not begin on time here at 7 am, due to technical issues.
BJP national vice president Mukul Roy casts his vote for the sixth phase of state Assembly polls at booth number 141 - at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School - in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district. Roy is contesting from the Krishnanagar Uttar constituency.
West Bengal: BJP national vice president Mukul Roy casts his vote for the sixth phase of state Assembly polls at booth number 141 - at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School - in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district.#WestBengalElections pic.twitter.com/gDp5z1VYsS— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
People queue up outside polling station number 116 in Jagatdal constituency; voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls will commence at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/Y2GVsG9bBh— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh cast his vote at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas. His son and party's candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh also cast his vote. Voting for the sixth phase of West Bengal Polls is taking place today.
West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh casts his vote at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas. His son and party's candidate from Bhatpara, Pawan Singh also casts his vote.— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalPolls is taking place today. pic.twitter.com/Vz3KKbKzwg
The people of West Bengal are voting to elect a new assembly. On the sixth phase today, urging those whose seats are polling to exercise their franchise.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 22, 2021
West Bengal: Election officials conduct a mock poll at a pink polling booth in Raiganj.— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Voting for the sixth phase of Assembly elections will commence at 7 am. pic.twitter.com/NLXVbv4Wnh
West Bengal: Preparations underway at a polling booth in Jagatdal constituency, ahead of voting for the sixth phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today pic.twitter.com/abk1hrwkhx— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
West Bengal: Preparations underway at a polling booth in Kanchrapara, ahead of voting for the sixth phase of the state assembly today pic.twitter.com/UJKa1vDqKx— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2021
Model Polling Station at 30-Goalpokhar Assembly Constituency of Uttar Dinajpur District.#WestBengalElections2021 @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI@rajivkumarec @PIBKolkata pic.twitter.com/fGWnVlFZgD— CEO West Bengal (@CEOWestBengal) April 21, 2021
Glimpse of Model Polling Station at 31 Chakulia Assembly Constituency of Uttar Dinajpur District. #WestBengalElections2021 @ECISVEEP @SpokespersonECI@rajivkumarec @PIBKolkata pic.twitter.com/yCVYHMEDIF— CEO West Bengal (@CEOWestBengal) April 21, 2021
Krishnanagar Uttar: Mukul Roy (BJP) vs Koushani Mukherjee (TMC)
Falling under the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency, this seat has been vacant since June 2020 when TMC MLA Abani Mohan Joardar passed away. BJP has fielded former close aide of WB CM Mamata Banerjee and its current national vice president Mukul Roy in Krishnanagar Uttar. Incidentally, the former Railways Minister has not won a single direct election to either the Parliament or Assembly yet. He is pitted against Bengali actress Koushani Mukherjee of TMC. In the previous election, Joardar defeated his closest rival Asim Kumar Saha of CPI(M) by a margin of over 12,000 votes.
Habra: Jyotipriya Mallick (TMC) vs Rahul Sinha (BJP)
A part of the North 24 Parganas district, Habra falls under the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency. Jyotipriya Mallick, Minister of Food and Supplies in the West Bengal Cabinet, is looking forward to continuing his winning streak here which started in 2001. In the 2016 election, he trounced CPI(M)'s Ashis Kantha Mukherjee by more than 45,000 votes. This time, BJP has reposed faith in its former WB president Rahul Sinha while CPI(M)'s candidate is Rijinandan Biswas.
Dum Dum Uttar: Chandrima Bhattacharya (TMC) vs Tanmoy Bhattacharya [CPI(M)]
The incumbent MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya of CPI(M) faces an uphill task to retain his seat on this occasion. This is because WB Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has again been fielded by TMC in Dum Dum Uttar. Though she lost to Tanmoy Bhattacharya in the 2016 Assembly polls, the TMC leader entered the Assembly by winning the Kanthi Dakshin by-election in 2017. At present, she is serving as the MoS Housing (Independent Charge), Health and Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms & Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, Panchayats and Rural Development. BJP's Archana Majumdar is also in contention.
Barrackpur: Raj Chakraborty (TMC) vs Chandramani Shukla (BJP)
Lying in the North 24 Parganas district, this constituency came into existence in 2011. While TMC comfortably won Barrackpur in 2011 as well as 2016, its MLA Shilbhadra Dutta joined BJP in December 2020 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. However, BJP has nominated Chandramani Shukla instead of Dutta. Meanwhile, the ruling party in the state has fielded film director Raj Chakraborty. The other key contender is Debasish Bhowmick of CPI(M).
Touted as a close battle between the incumbent TMC and BJP, the West Bengal Assembly election is being conducted in 8 phases. The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth phases was 84.63 per cent, 86.11 per cent, 84.61 per cent, 79.90 per cent and 82.49 per cent respectively. As the polling has been increased by 1 hour, people can now cast their votes between 7 am and 6 pm. There are 306 candidates in the fray for the 43 constituencies going to the polls on Saturday.
They are spread across 4 districts- North 24 Parganas, Nadia, Uttar Dinajpur and Purba Bardhaman. BJP is looking to make substantial inroads in this phase as the Matua community is a key factor in nearly 26 seats. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.
Seats going to the polls in the 6th phase:
