West Bengal Elections: EC Holds Review Meet Over Remaining Phases Amid COVID-19 Crisis

The Election Commission of India (EC) held a meeting on Saturday to review the remaining two phases of the elections to be held in West Bengal. Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra, Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar chaired the meeting with senior officers including the chief election officer of West Bengal.

While appreciating the good work done in the last 6 phases ensuring COVID safe arrangements at the polling stations, EC directed that regular monitoring of COVID compliant behaviour and action against the violations must be done by the authority.

EC directed that effective communication strategies must be put in place to inform voters about COVID safe environment as all polling stations are being sanitised. Also, it was discussed to ensure that social distancing is being maintained and voters are wearing masks and are provided with hand gloves and sanitisation facility.

The elections in the state of West Bengal have been embroiled in controversial statements and political mudslinging, besides the alarming surge in the incidents of political violence resulting in enormous casualties. The BJP which is eyeing to dethrone the Mamata Banerjee led government is leaving no stones unturned in its election campaigning, while the ruling TMC is also putting all its might in battling the BJP, despite the anti-incumbency acting against the TMC, coupled with the issues of corruption and deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

The voter turnout for the seats that went to the polls in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth phases was 84.63%, 86.11%, 84.61%, 79.90%, 79.18% and 79.09% respectively. The polling for the remaining phases will take place on April 26 and April 29. Meanwhile, the election results will be declared on May 2.

In the wake of the dangerous spike in COVID-19 infections across the country, PM Narendra Modi had cancelled his visit to West Bengal for conducting election rallies. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee too cancelled her rallies after EC ordered that no roadshows or rallies will be allowed for the West Bengal assembly elections from 7 PM on April 22 and permissions granted previously for such rallies and roadshow stands cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 infections. Both the leaders have resorted to holding virtual rallies instead of visiting in person amid the COVID-19 crisis. The poll body put a ban on all rallies in the state due to a surge in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases, however, public meetings with less than 500 people are permitted with all the COVID-19 protocols and social distancing norms.