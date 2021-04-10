West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Polling Concludes Amid Row Over Killings

Quick links:
The polling for 44 seats in the fourth phase of the West Bengal polls concluded on Saturday. As per the EC, this phase saw an approximate voter turnout of 76.16%. Among the constituencies, Bhangar recorded the highest voter turnout at 85.12%.
I cannot recall in recent years any case of police firing on voting day during elections resulting in 4 deaths— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 10, 2021
It is a case of a failure of leadership and management of the deployment of security personnel. Who should bear responsibility?
The EC should be held responsible because it has made large scale transfers and postings of senior police officers in West Bengal— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 10, 2021
I will be going to Mathabhanga hospital tomorrow at 10 am and from there I will go to Alipurduar. I couldn't go to Cooch Behar today due to Model Code of Conduct as polling is going on there: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri pic.twitter.com/ptFIk3d3lz— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
I believe, this incident (firing incident in Cooch Behar) is pre-planned. I will order an investigation into the matter: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Home Minister Amit Shah is completely responsible for today's incident and he himself is the conspirator. I don't blame central forces because they work under Home Minister's order: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri pic.twitter.com/zWwh4hqJvF— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Taking a cue from Prashant Kishor's admission, BJP's WB co-in-charge Amit Malviya asserted that PM Modi is a famous leader and has a cult-type following. Maintaining that the politics of appeasement has caused polarization on the ground, he lamented that the Hindu community had to go to the court for allowing Durga Puja immersion processions. Moreover, he claimed that Urdu was given preference over Bengali. According to him, Kishor had accepted that there is anti-incumbency against the state government.
#WATCH | The reason behind Didi's anger is not only BJP & Modi but the people whose trust Didi has broken... The minority community that Didi persuaded are at distress so she needs to appeal to them continuously: PM Modi in Krishnanagar pic.twitter.com/om2pcSMH8l— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Didi abuses EC, CAPF, EVM.. to the extent, that Didi is abusing her own party's polling agents now. She is so desperate that she is defaming Bengal's voters. Didi, o Didi! People of Bengal don't expect you to have sensitivity any more: PM Modi in Krishnanagar#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/I3bTaz6Y1j— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Addressing a massive rally, PM Modi predicted that the process of change will commence in West Bengal on May 2. The persons indulging in appeasement, extortion and insult of the people will be taught a lesson, he added.
After a wait for decades, the 'mahayagya' of 'ashol poribortan' has started in Bengal. This 'mahayagya' will teach a lesson to appeasers: PM Narendra Modi in Krishnanagar.#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/8apIbSvsKj— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi addresses a public meeting in Krishnanagar, West Bengal.— BJP (@BJP4India) April 10, 2021
Dial 9345014501 to listen LIVE.#VoteBJP4SonarBangla https://t.co/RedGg4UWxx
Central forces firing upon voters & killing 4 is outrageous.— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) April 10, 2021
Totally condemnable.
EC must order a high powered enquiry under judicial supervision & punish the guilty.
Deepest condolences to the bereaved families.https://t.co/Ayahs85mFj
The TMC leaders met the WB CEO in connection with the killing of 4 people in Cooch Behar. Speaking to the media thereafter, MP Saugata Roy claimed that the Central forces are doing "tandav" in the state. Claiming that the Central forces fired on unarmed people without any warning, he accused the PM of making "highly controversial" statements. He added that the Centre is trying to create panic in West Bengal.
Speaking to Republic TV, BJP's Behala Purba candidate Payel Sarkar talked about the attack that took place on her car.
Regarding recent incident being reported in media about killing of 4 civilians outside booth 126, Jorpatki in Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency, Cooch Behar, it's clarified that CRPF component was neither deployed at the said booth nor involved in the incident in any way: CRPF— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
West Bengal | Polling has been stopped at polling station number 126 of Sitalkuchi Assembly Constituency, Cooch Behar; further investigation is underway: DIG Jalpaiguri Range pic.twitter.com/j1T2zYp8jG— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Commenting on the Cooch Behar killings, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel pinned the responsibility squarely on WB CM Mamata Banerjee. He accused her of continuously instigating people to indulge in violence. Moreover, he called upon the Election Commission to take strict action in this regard.
उत्तर बंगाल के कूचबेहार के मतदान केंद्र पर हिंसा की ज़िम्मेदारी Mदीदी को लेनी चाहिए जो लगातार हिंसा के लिए उकसाने में लगी हैं,वे बूथ लुटेरों का समर्थन करके,अर्धसैनिक बलों के कार्य में बाधा डालने का अपराध कर रही हैं।@ECISVEEP को सख़्त कार्रवाई करनी चाहिए @BJP4India @BJP4Bengal— Prahlad Singh Patel (@prahladspatel) April 10, 2021
Our Booth Agent in Panchla Booth No. 185 has been brutally attacked by CRPF today!— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 10, 2021
The active suppression of democratic rights by Central Forces as the @ECISVEEP remains a mute spectator is totally NOT acceptable.
We want strict action and we want it now! pic.twitter.com/HhqSkC6zr8
Why did the Central Armed Police Forces fire? Where do they get this audacity of firing on common voters? That is the main question. This is a part of a conspiracy & we do not think that the PM is out of this conspiracy. This is an effort to intimidate voters: Saugata Roy, TMC MP pic.twitter.com/Lo6YKNlpy2— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Our leader Mamata Banerjee will visit the houses of all those who were killed today: Saugata Roy, TMC MP— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Our party workers will hold protests in every block and ward of West Bengal over the firing in Cooch Behar: Saugata Roy, TMC MP— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Responding to the allegations levelled by TMC, the CISF on Saturday said that its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants who were allegedly resisting the voters from reaching the polling booth. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegeldy attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty. CISF said that the mob then started approaching towards the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob.
Today on 10/4/21, at around 0935 hrs, near Booth No 126, QRT( Quick Reaction Team) of CISF 567/C headed by Coy Commander Insp/E Sunil Kumar was attacked by a mob of miscreants about 50 to 60 in numbers while they were taking round of area along with local police representative to clear public who was resisting voters from reaching polling booths. In the melee, one child fell down and miscreants started damaging the vehicle of QRT and attacked the QRT personnel. QRT reacted in self-defence and fired six rounds in air to disperse the Mob. Shri Deepak Kumar, DC Adhoc Comdt of 567 CISF reached the spot and pacified the mob. He then left.
After an hour, another group of mob ( approx 150) joined in and reached the Booth No 186 and started manhandling the polling staff on duty at Booth. Firstly, they beaten up the Huard of Home Guard and Asha worker who were present on the duty at the booth. CISF Booth Comdr tried to pacify the miscreants but the mob entered the polling booth and further beaten up the other polling staff on duty. Few miscreants tried to snatch the weapons of CISF personnel deployed there. As a result, CISF personnel fired two rounds in the air but mob didn't pay any heed to the warning. In the meantime, QRT of CISF and police also reached at the spot. The mob further started advancing aggressively towards CISF personnel, therefore sensing imminent danger to their life, they fired 7 more rounds towards the advancing mob of miscreants. While the above incident was going on, more police party also arrived at booth. It is reported that in self-defence they have also fired few rounds. As a result few miscreants were injured and immediately the mob dispersed. The polling was halted. More police personnel have reached the spot. It is reported that 5 to 6 miscreants have sustained fatal injuries and further they succumbed to injuries.
#May2WithArnab | BCCI President Sourav Ganguly casts his vote in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. Tune-in here for the latest updates & to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/iTM7yUfksU— Republic (@republic) April 10, 2021
50.31% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 1:19 pm as per ECI approximations in the fourth phase of polling for West Bengal Assembly elections.
The election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to adjourn polls in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar based on initial reports from poll observers. Four workers were allegedly killed I violent clashes that erupted in Sitalkuchi on Saturday as polling was underway for the 4th phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
"Commission hereby orders adjourning the poll in PS 125 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on interim report from Special Observers. Detailed reports are sought from them and CEO by 5 pm today", EC said.
CRPF has shot dead 4 people in Sitalkuchi (Cooch Behar) today. There was another death in the morning. CRPF is not my enemy but there's a conspiracy going around under the instruction of Home Minister & today's incident is a proof: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee pic.twitter.com/sDAdR86Zt7— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
I would like to tell Didi, TMC & their goons clearly that their ways will not be allowed to work in Bengal. I urge the Election Commission to take strict action against the accused of the incident in Cooch Behar: PM Narendra Modi in Siliguri #WestBengalPolls— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
Heart wrenching reports of 5 innocent people shot dead by Central Forces coming in from Coochbehar. @AmitShah is this your vision for Bengal when u call for turning Bengal into ‘SonarBangla’ ?— Abhishek Banerjee (@abhishekaitc) April 10, 2021
Four people killed and four injured in incidents of firing in Cooch Behar during the fourth phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today. TMC alleges that the firing was done by Central Forces. Visuals from Cooch Behar. pic.twitter.com/i472hSkpMy— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021
#May2WithArnab | PM Modi addresses election rally at Siliguri in West Bengal. Tune-in here to watch #LIVE - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/vEpEMXFwM5— Republic (@republic) April 10, 2021
33.98% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 11.30 am as per ECI approximations in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.
#WATCH West Bengal: BJP leader Locket Chatterjee speaks to an Election Commission official over phone, says that she was attacked by locals at polling booth no.66 in Hooghly. She also says that journalists have been attacked too and demands that additional forces be sent here. pic.twitter.com/rrgGpFxfHT— ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2021