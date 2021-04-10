West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Polling Concludes Amid Row Over Killings

Responding to the allegations levelled by TMC, the CISF on Saturday said that its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants who were allegedly resisting the voters from reaching the polling booth. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegeldy attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty. CISF said that the mob then started approaching towards the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob.

Read CISF's statement below:

Today on 10/4/21, at around 0935 hrs, near Booth No 126, QRT( Quick Reaction Team) of CISF 567/C headed by Coy Commander Insp/E Sunil Kumar was attacked by a mob of miscreants about 50 to 60 in numbers while they were taking round of area along with local police representative to clear public who was resisting voters from reaching polling booths. In the melee, one child fell down and miscreants started damaging the vehicle of QRT and attacked the QRT personnel. QRT reacted in self-defence and fired six rounds in air to disperse the Mob. Shri Deepak Kumar, DC Adhoc Comdt of 567 CISF reached the spot and pacified the mob. He then left.

After an hour, another group of mob ( approx 150) joined in and reached the Booth No 186 and started manhandling the polling staff on duty at Booth. Firstly, they beaten up the Huard of Home Guard and Asha worker who were present on the duty at the booth. CISF Booth Comdr tried to pacify the miscreants but the mob entered the polling booth and further beaten up the other polling staff on duty. Few miscreants tried to snatch the weapons of CISF personnel deployed there. As a result, CISF personnel fired two rounds in the air but mob didn't pay any heed to the warning. In the meantime, QRT of CISF and police also reached at the spot. The mob further started advancing aggressively towards CISF personnel, therefore sensing imminent danger to their life, they fired 7 more rounds towards the advancing mob of miscreants. While the above incident was going on, more police party also arrived at booth. It is reported that in self-defence they have also fired few rounds. As a result few miscreants were injured and immediately the mob dispersed. The polling was halted. More police personnel have reached the spot. It is reported that 5 to 6 miscreants have sustained fatal injuries and further they succumbed to injuries.