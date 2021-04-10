Last Updated:

West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Polling Concludes Amid Row Over Killings

Voting for 44 seats in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Elections 2021 will take place between 7 am and 6 pm on Saturday. Check all LIVE Updates of West Bengal polls 2021 here.

Written By
Akhil Oka
Assembly elections
Voting for 44 seats in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Elections 2021 will take place between 7 am and 6 pm on Saturday. Check all LIVE Updates of West Bengal polls 2021 here.
pointer
19:13 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Polling for 44 seats concludes

The polling for 44 seats in the fourth phase of the West Bengal polls concluded on Saturday. As per the EC, this phase saw an approximate voter turnout of 76.16%. Among the constituencies, Bhangar recorded the highest voter turnout at 85.12%.

pointer
18:00 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Congress takes aim at EC over Cooch Behar killings

 

pointer
17:33 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: CM to visit Cooch Behar on April 11

 

pointer
17:14 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: TMC supremo alleges firing was

 

pointer
17:05 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: CM holds Amit Shah responsible for Cooch Behar killings

 

pointer
17:05 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: BJP's WB co-in-charge exults post Kishor's admission

Taking a cue from Prashant Kishor's admission, BJP's WB co-in-charge Amit Malviya asserted that PM Modi is a famous leader and has a cult-type following. Maintaining that the politics of appeasement has caused polarization on the ground, he lamented that the Hindu community had to go to the court for allowing Durga Puja immersion processions. Moreover, he claimed that Urdu was given preference over Bengali. According to him, Kishor had accepted that there is anti-incumbency against the state government. 

 

pointer
17:05 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Minority community in distress, PM notes

 

pointer
16:23 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee defaming voters, PM alleges

 

pointer
16:15 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Persons indulging in appeasement & extortion will be taught a lesson, PM roars

Addressing a massive rally, PM Modi predicted that the process of change will commence in West Bengal on May 2. The persons indulging in appeasement, extortion and insult of the people will be taught a lesson, he added. 

 

pointer
16:00 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: PM Modi addresses massive rally in Krishnanagar

 

pointer
15:38 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Sitaram Yechury condemns Cooch Behar killing

 

pointer
15:38 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: TMC delegation meets WB CEO

The TMC leaders met the WB CEO in connection with the killing of 4 people in Cooch Behar. Speaking to the media thereafter, MP Saugata Roy claimed that the Central forces are doing "tandav" in the state. Claiming that the Central forces fired on unarmed people without any warning, he accused the PM of making "highly controversial" statements. He added that the Centre is trying to create panic in West Bengal. 

 

pointer
15:28 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: BJP's Behala Purba candidate's car attacked

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP's Behala Purba candidate Payel Sarkar talked about the attack that took place on her car. 

 

pointer
15:13 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Voter turnout surges to 56.05%

 

pointer
15:10 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: CRPF issues clarification

 

pointer
15:07 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Polling stopped at polling station no.126 of Sitalkuchi after EC order

 

pointer
15:05 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Union Minister Prahlad Patel reacts to Cooch Behar killings

Commenting on the Cooch Behar killings, Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel pinned the responsibility squarely on WB CM Mamata Banerjee. He accused her of continuously instigating people to indulge in violence. Moreover, he called upon the Election Commission to take strict action in this regard.

 

pointer
14:46 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: TMC claims CRPF attacked its poll agent

 

pointer
14:44 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Why did the Central Armed Police Forces fire, asks TMC

 

pointer
14:41 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: CISF responds to TMC's allegations

Responding to the allegations levelled by TMC, the CISF on Saturday said that its Quick Reaction Team (QRT) was attacked by a mob comprising of 50-60 miscreants who were allegedly resisting the voters from reaching the polling booth. The miscreants then attacked the QRT personnel and their vehicles forcing the latter to act in self-defence and fired six rounds in the air to disperse the crowd. The mob returned after an hour yet again and assaulted the Home guard and an Asha worker and also allegeldy attempted to beat up the polling staff who were on duty. CISF said that the mob then started approaching towards the CISF personnel following which seven rounds were fired at the mob.  

Read CISF's statement below:

Today on 10/4/21, at around 0935 hrs, near Booth No 126, QRT( Quick Reaction Team) of CISF 567/C headed by Coy Commander Insp/E Sunil Kumar was attacked by a mob of miscreants about 50 to 60 in numbers while they were taking round of area along with local police representative to clear public who was resisting voters from reaching polling booths. In the melee, one child fell down and miscreants started damaging the vehicle of QRT and attacked the QRT personnel. QRT reacted in self-defence and fired six rounds in air to disperse the Mob. Shri Deepak Kumar, DC Adhoc Comdt of 567 CISF reached the spot and pacified the mob. He then left. 

After an hour, another group of mob ( approx 150)  joined in and reached the Booth No 186 and started manhandling the polling staff on duty at Booth. Firstly, they beaten up the Huard of  Home Guard  and Asha worker who were present on the duty at the booth. CISF Booth Comdr tried to pacify the miscreants but the mob entered the polling booth and further beaten up the other polling staff on duty. Few miscreants tried to snatch the weapons of CISF personnel deployed there. As a result, CISF personnel fired two rounds in the air but mob didn't pay any heed to the warning. In the meantime, QRT of CISF and police also reached at the spot. The mob further started advancing aggressively towards CISF personnel, therefore sensing imminent danger to their life,  they fired 7 more rounds towards the advancing mob of miscreants. While the above incident was going on, more police party also arrived at booth. It is reported that in self-defence they have also fired few rounds. As a result few miscreants were injured and immediately the mob dispersed. The polling was halted. More police personnel have reached the spot. It is reported that 5 to 6 miscreants have sustained fatal injuries and further they succumbed to injuries.

pointer
14:18 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Sourav Ganguly casts his vote

 

pointer
13:18 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: 50.31% turnout recorded until 1:19 pm

50.31% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 1:19 pm as per ECI approximations in the fourth phase of polling for West Bengal Assembly elections. 

pointer
13:10 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Polling at Sitalkuchi adjourned

The election Commission of India (ECI) has decided to adjourn polls in the Sitalkuchi Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar based on initial reports from poll observers. Four workers were allegedly killed I violent clashes that erupted in Sitalkuchi on Saturday as polling was underway for the 4th phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

"Commission hereby orders adjourning the poll in PS 125 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on interim report from Special Observers. Detailed reports are sought from them and CEO by 5 pm today", EC said. 

pointer
13:00 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: CRPF has shot dead 4 people, says CM Mamata

 

pointer
12:51 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: PM Modi urges EC to take strict action over Cooch Behar incident

 

pointer
12:45 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: Abhishek Banerjee attacks BJP over death of 4 workers in Cooch Behar

 

pointer
12:42 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: TMC alleges 4 workers killed by Central forces

 

pointer
12:36 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: PM Modi addresss rally in Siliguri

 

pointer
11:35 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: 33.98% turnout recorded so far

33.98% voter turnout has been recorded so far until 11.30 am as per ECI approximations in the fourth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. 

pointer
10:52 IST, April 10th 2021
West Bengal Elections 2021 Phase 4 LIVE Updates: BJP's Locket Chatterjee speaks to EC after being attacked

 

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND