West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2021 LIVE: Republic-CNX Poll Projects BJP Edge Over TMC

Jhargram: A TMC stronghold which had been vacant since TMC MLA Sukumar Hansda died in 2020, will see a face off between actor & TMC leader Birbaha Hansda against BJP's Sukhmoy Satpati. The constituency which is dominated by SC/ST communities - Santhals and Kurmis is being eyed by both parties as Kurmis dominate in about 30 out of the 42 constituencies in the region. In 2016, Hansda won the constituency with 99233 votes.

Haldia: An industrial belt in East Medinipur, Haldia is one of the key seats that the TMC lost to the CPI(M) in 2016. While TMC's Seuli Saha had won the seat in 2011, trumping CPM's Nityananda Bera, CPM's Tapasi Mondal won the seat in 2016, trumping Trinamool's Madhurima Mandal. With Mondal switching BJP, she faces CPI (M) Kar Paik Manika and TMC's Swapan Naskar.

Diamond Harbour- A TMC stronghold, Diamond Harbour will witness a battle for power among a veteran in politics 70-year-old Pannalal Halder of TMC, a two-time sitting MLA of TMC who is contesting from BJP ticket this time, Dipak Kumar Halder and Prateek Ur Rahaman of CPM. In 2016, Dipak Kumar Halder had defeated CPM's Subhra Sau by 20,774 votes and won the constituency for TMC, but now that he has changed sides, it would interesting to see if TMC, with Mamata Banerjee's nephew And Member of Parliament from the region Abhishek Banerjee, campaigning effortlessly, is retaining the constituency.

Howrah Dakshin: Falling under the Howrah district, this constituency will see a faceoff between BJP's Rantidev Sengupta and TMC's Nandita Chowdhury. Sengupta is the editor of the RSS' Bengali mouthpiece Swastika. While the senior journalist initially expressed his unwillingness to contest the election and urged BJP to select another candidate for the seat, he reversed his stance after speaking to the party leadership. In the previous election, TMC's Brajamohan Majumder beat CPI(M)'s Arindam Basu by over 16,000 votes.

Rajarhat Gopalpur: Aditi Munsi (TMC) vs Samik Bhattacharya (BJP)

West Bengal BJP chief spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya, who has served as the Basirhat Dakshin MLA in the past is vying for election from Rajarhat Gopalpur this time. He is pitted against popular singer Aditi Munsi who is contesting on a TMC ticket. Incumbent TMC MLA Purnendo Bose won this seat by a margin of 6,874 votes in the last Assembly polls. In the 2011 election, he had trounced the sitting CPI(M) legislator Rabindranath Mondal by 35,725 votes.

Dum Dum Uttar: Chandrima Bhattacharya (TMC) vs Tanmoy Bhattacharya [CPI(M)]

The incumbent MLA Tanmoy Bhattacharya of CPI(M) faces an uphill task to retain his seat on this occasion. This is because WB Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has again been fielded by TMC in Dum Dum Uttar. Though she lost to Tanmoy Bhattacharya in the 2016 Assembly polls, the TMC leader entered the Assembly by winning the Kanthi Dakshin by-election in 2017. At present, she is serving as the MoS Housing (Independent Charge), Health and Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms & Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation, Panchayats and Rural Development. BJP's Archana Majumdar is also in contention.

Rashbehari: Lt. Gen Subrata Saha (BJP) Vs Debasish Kumar (TMC)

A TMC bastion in Kolkata, held by Sobhandeb since 1998 will witness a tough battle between TMC's Debasish Kumar and former deputy chief of army staff Lt Gen Subrata Saha (BJP). Lt.Gen Saha - ex-member of National Security Advisory Board has been fielded by the saffron party to stir 'nationalist sentiment' - a key plank since Lok Sabha 2019 polls. On the other hand, Debashish Kumar, known for his groundwork during the COVID lockdown and cyclone Amphan eyes to win the seat for Trinamool.

Bharatpur: Kamalesh Chatterjee (Congress) vs Humayun Kabir (TMC) vs Iman Kalyan Mukherjee (BJP)

Bharatpur will witness a fascinating three-way contest this time with Congress' Kamalesh Chatterjee seeking to retain his seat. In the previous election, he trounced TMC's Khadem Dastegir by a margin of 11,017 votes. However, Revolutionary Socialist Party's Id Mohammad emerged as the winner in 2011 with Congress' Daliya Begum as the runner-up. On this occasion, TMC has reposed faith in ex-IPS officer Humayun Kabir. Having joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party in February 2021, he served as the Chandannagar Police Commissioner. BJP's Iman Kalyan Mukherjee is also in the fray.