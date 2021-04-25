West Bengal Phase-7 Elections LIVE UPDATES: Voting Begins; 8.08% Turnout Recorded So Far

Bhabanipur: Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay (TMC) vs Rudranil Ghosh (BJP) vs Md Shadab Khan (Congress)

TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee's bastion is up for grabs as she fields veteran Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay to counter BJP's actor-turned-neta Rudranil Ghosh. With BJP claiming 'Mamata ran away' owing to the saffron party's good performance in Lok Sabha and the seat, TMC minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, who has held the Rashbehari constituency since 1998 - when Trinamool split from Congress eyes to retain it for Mamata. Mamata, while campaigning in her hometurf had announced that she will contest only from the Nandigram seat in East Midnapore district, and not from Bhabanipore. Mamata has held Bhabanipore since 2011 after she contested a by-election, defeating CPI(M)'s Nandini Mukerjee winning 77.46% of the votes.

Balurghat: Sekhar Dasgupta (TMC) vs Ashok Lahiri (BJP) vs Sucheta Biswas (RSP)

In a three-way fight, renowned economist Ashok Lahiri has been fielded by BJP against TMC's Sekhar Dasgupta and RSP's Sucheta Biswas in this Dakshin Dinajpur district seat. Lahiri - the former Chief Economic Adviser who was to be fielded from Alipurduar, but later switched to Balurghat, aims to strengthen the inroads BJP has made in the areas. In 2011, TMC's Chakraborty Shankar had trounced RSP's Biswanath Choudhury while Choudhary defeared Shankar by a slender margin of 1450 votes.

Rashbehari: Lt. Gen Subrata Saha (BJP) Vs Debasish Kumar (TMC)

A TMC bastion in Kolkata, held by Sobhandeb since 1998 will witness a tough battle between TMC's Debasish Kumar and former deputy chief of army staff Lt Gen Subrata Saha (BJP). Lt.Gen Saha - ex-member of National Security Advisory Board has been fielded by the saffron party to stir 'nationalist sentiment' - a key plank since Lok Sabha 2019 polls. On the other hand, Debashish Kumar, known for his groundwork during the COVID lockdown and cyclone Amphan eyes to win the seat for Trinamool.

Kolkata Port: Firhad Hakim (TMC) vs Awad Kishore Gupta (BJP) vs Md Muktar (Congress)

A sure shot seat for Trinamool in Kolkata will see TMC minister Firhad Hakim face BJP's Awad Kishore Gupta and Congress' Md Muktar. Hakim, one of Mamata's closest aide, won the seat in 2016 with a handsome vote share of 53 percent and retained it in the Lok Sabha polls too. He eyes to retain thsi Muslim-majority seat.

Jamuria: Aishe Ghosh (CPM) Vs Tapash Roy (BJP) Vs Bardhaman Hareram Singh (TMC)

A CPM stronghold from Asansol will see JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh take the poll plunge contesting against TMC's Bardhaman Hareram Singh. Ghosh shot to fame in January 2020, when she and other JNU students were allegedly attacked by ABVP students with the aide of 'masked mob' in the college hostel on a disagreement over student registration for the Winter course. Ghosh, who was probed by the Delhi police sustained a severe head injury and garnered nationwide support from students and celebrities alike. CPM's Jahanara Khan won the seat twice in 2011 and 2016 trouncing the TMC candidate.