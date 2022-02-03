1 Year & 4 Months After TRP Press Conference, Param Bir Singh Reveals TRP Case Was A Hoax

The Republic Media Network has observed that Param Bir Singh, ex-Police Commissioner of Mumbai, has revealed the fact that the TRP allegations against Republic Media Network were part of a political conspiracy. By alleging that the notorious ex-Police Officer Sachin Vaze was taking political instructions from ex-Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the TRP case, he has acknowledged that political instructions were being issued to direct the investigation in a certain manner. Param Bir Singh has said in his statement to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that Sachin Vaze was, “taking briefing and giving instruction” in the TRP case directly from the ex-Home Minister which is a complete and absolute contravention of any process of investigation.

This is the second such revelation about the hoax TRP case, since the admission by Sachin Vaze in a statement before the Enforcement Directorate that former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh had wanted Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to be somehow arrested in the hoax TRP case.

All these statements which are on-record and have complete legal validity completely prove that there was a massive political, police, and media conspiracy against the Republic Media Network and, personally, against its Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. The statements of Mr. Param Bir Singh and Mr. Sachin Vaze, both of whom, fronted and amplified the hoax charges against the Republic Media Network, reveal the malicious intent behind targeting India’s fastest-growing and most popular national news network. The Republic Media Network demands an investigation on all those who participated in these lies, fabrications, and falsifications.

Once again, we thank our 400 million viewers and our followers and supporters for standing by us in these difficult times. We also demand an investigation into the role of members of certain media, and whether they amplified the hoax purely out of corporate interests or other reasons.