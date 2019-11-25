10-foot Long King Cobra Rescued From Train In Uttarakhand: Watch Video

A video of a 10-foot long king cobra being removed from a train in Uttarakhand that left many stunned has gone viral on social media. The video was shared on Twitter and Facebook by Dr PM Dhakate, a field forester at Uttarakhand Forest Department. The video shows few forest officials trying to capture the poisonous king cobra that had coiled itself above the train. A number of onlookers can be seen filming the incident on their cellphones.

#KingCobraRescue a 10 foot King Cobra snake was rescued by the UKFD rescue team along with RFP Kathgodam Railway Station, India. Both the teams ensured safekeeping of passengers, mob, keeping the train on schedule & rescuing the animal. Later King Cobra was released in the forest pic.twitter.com/Y2I1ghc6Cl — Dr. PM Dhakate (@paragenetics) November 23, 2019

Cobra rescued in a joint operation

Dhakate wrote on Twitter, "A 10 foot King Cobra snake was rescued by the UKFD rescue team along with RFP Kathgodam Railway Station, India. Both the teams ensured the safekeeping of passengers, mobs, keeping the train on schedule & rescuing the animal. Later King Cobra was released in the forest". According to Dhakate, the snake was rescued in a joint operation by the Uttarakhand Forest Department and Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Kathgodam railway station. He added that the teams ensured the safety of passengers, kept the train on time and rescued the animal. The video has garnered over more than 5,000 views on Twitter since being posted on Saturday.

Netizens impressed

Great

I'm deeply impressed with the level of perfection and confidence of rescuers — GodsonOrganicFarm (@FarmGodson) November 24, 2019

Congratulations to the Team 👋👋 — Jss (@Jss12418119) November 24, 2019

In a similar incident, a Japanese bullet train was forced to stop on Monday after a snake was found hiding between the seats. according to local reports. A passenger identified the 30 centimetres poking between a gap in the seats of the train travelling between Tokyo and Hiroshima. According to the reports, the train staffs made announcements asking if any passenger had misplaced a snake but no one came forward and police were still looking for the owner.

