10% Of All Of India's Coronavirus Positive Cases Now Have Direct Link To Nizamuddin Event

In a massive development, over 10% of India's total coronavirus positive cases at the moment have now been found to have a direct link to the Nizamuddin Congregation held in south Delhi in mid-March. The religious programme was organised at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between March 13-15 which had over 3000 attendees.

Here is the list of positive cases:

From Uttar Pradesh's Ahamadnagar two people, Telangana 13 people, Tamil Nadu over 80 attendees, Andhra Pradesh 50 attendees, Andaman & Nicobar islands 9 people, Haryana four attendees, and Maharashtra and Puddhucheerry two attendees each tested positive. Also, six attendees from Telangana and one from Jammu Kashmir are reported dead.

During the tracing operation, the government found out that 14 attendees from Meerut were in hiding in a cleric's house. Also, 19 foreigners hid in a mosque. Eight Indonesian attendees were found in the mosque in Bijnor. 14 attendees found hiding in Shamli and 12 from Kazakhstan hid in a mosque in Patna. Apart from those, 47 foreigners including 22 from Kazakhstanfound hiding in Saharanpur.

What is the Nizamuddin COVID-19 scare?

A religious program was organized at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters Markaz Nizamuddin mosque between 13-15 March which was attended by over three thousand people, from India and abroad, who since dispersed. After attending the meeting, which took place prior to the nationwide lockdown but after the Delhi government's own directive against such gatherings, many of the attendees returned to other parts of the country, with the spread of the COVID-19 virus now being confirmed from numerous states as a result.

India's Coronavirus cases have now risen beyond 1600, with over 160 confirmed positive from the Nizamuddin Congregation.

