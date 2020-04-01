COVID-19: Satya Nadella’s Wife Donates Rs 2 Cr Each To PM CARES & Telangana CM Fund

Anupama Venugopal Nadella, wife of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday donated Rs 2 crore each to PM-CARES FUND and the Telangana Chief Minister Welfare Fund to support the state government in helping the poor during the lockdown period amidst COVID-19 crisis.

A cheque for Rs 2 crore has been handed over to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao by Anupama's father and former senior IAS officer KR Venugopal.

Ms Anupama Nadella, wife of Microsoft CEO Sri @satyanadella announced a donation of Rs 2 crore for the efforts to stop #Coronavirus spread and for supply of essential commodities to the needy. Ms Anupama’s father Sri KR Venugopal, IAS (Retd) handed over the cheque to Hon’ble CM pic.twitter.com/aUePEyaOkX — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) March 24, 2020

READ | Reliance Industries Donates Rs. 500 Crores To PM-CARES Fund As India Battles Coronavirus

VP Naidu appreciates her gesture

Welcoming her gesture, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu appreciated her move to stand in solidarity with the people of the country at this hour.

Happy to know Smt Anupama Nadella contributed from her personal income a sum of Rs. 2 crores each to PM-CARES FUND and Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Telangana to combat COVID-19.Her gesture shows her concern for her motherland though she is living abroad #PMCARES #CMReliefFund — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 30, 2020

READ | Baba Ramdev Announces Rs 25 Crore Donation To PM-CARES Fund In Fight Against Coronavirus

Telangana under lockdown

Telangana is currently under lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus. Several prominent personalities have extended their support and announced donations for the government initiatives to help the poor with the supply of essential commodities during the lockdown period in the state, an official release said.

Government employees and teachers have donated a day's basic salary. Employees joint action committee leaders Karem Ravinder Reddy and Mamata have handed over a cheque for Rs 48 crore to the chief minister, it said. Telugu film actor Nitin donated Rs 10 lakh. The chief minister has thanked them all, the release added.

Similarly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben donated Rs 25,000 from her savings to PM Cares Fund, a charitable trust for people wanting to contribute to fighting against the pandemic.

READ | PM Modi Thanks ONGC For Chipping In Rs 300 Cr To PM CARES Fund As India Battles COVID-19

PM-CARES FUND

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM-CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust. Other members of the trust include Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and Home Minister.

READ | PM Modi's Mother, Heeraben Modi, Donates Rs 25,000 From Her Savings To Combat COVID-19

(with agencies input)