10-yr-old Allegedly Beaten To Death For Stealing Snacks In Karnataka; Suspects Absconding

A 10-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death by a shop owner and his associates for reportedly stealing snacks from store in Karnataka's Haveri district

In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly tortured to death by a shop owner and his associates for reportedly stealing snacks from the store in the Haveri district of Karnataka, on March 16.

The boy named Harishayya Hiremath was allegedly locked up in a room, tied to a stone, and beaten mercilessly, said a police official. The boy died in the hospital on Monday. The accused shop owner Praveen Karishettar and others are absconding, a police official told PTI. The shop is located at Uppanasi village in Hanagal taluk.

According to the boy's father Nagayya Hiremath, as the boy did not return home for long, they went in search of him when they came to know about the incident. His son was held in the captivity of the shop owner.

According to the sources, only after the father's repeated requests, the boy was reportedly set free on the evening of March 16. He was immediately taken to a Haveri hospital and subsequently shifted to another one at Hubballi, where he died.

Police sources said that they are waiting for the post-mortem report to know the exact cause of death, and arrest those absconding.

Minor Boy Inhumanly Thrashed

On March 14, a shocking video surfaced on social media of a teenage boy being trashed by two to three older men over a monetary dispute, in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district. The 17-year-old was allegedly forced to smoke a cigarette and pay obedience to people's shoes. The Jabalpur police took cognizance of the case and arrested two accused. The incident happened due to a dispute over Rs 2,000. When the victim did not return home on Thursday night, a missing person complaint was filed by his parents. Later the video of the boy being thrashed surfaced

(With PTI Inputs)

