100 Episodes Of Mann Ki Baat: When PM Modi Recounted Pak's Sinister 1999 Kargil War Plot

On April 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme-- Mann Ki Baat will complete 100 episodes, marking a huge milestone. The show which started on October 3, 2014, has featured PM Modi speaking on several topics and issues. In one of the episodes of Mann Ki Baat, the Prime Minister recounted Pakistan's sinister 1999 Kargil war plot.

When PM Modi recalled Kargil War 1999 plot

On July 26, 2020, the 67th edition 'Mann Ki Baat' was aired. The day was special as it was "Kargil Vijaya Diwas"-- a day celebrating India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil War.

"It was on this very day 21 years ago, our Army unfurled the flag of victory in the battle of Kargil. India can never forget the circumstances under which the battle of Kargil took place. Pakistan had embarked upon this misadventure, nursing delusions of encroaching upon Indian soil, to distract attention from the internal strife prevailing there. India was then in the process of making efforts to foster good relations with Pakistan," PM Modi said.

Slamming Pakistan PM said, "To the wicked, enmity with one and all for no reason comes naturally. People with such a disposition keep thinking of harming even their well-wishers… that is why when India extended a hand of friendship, Pakistan tried to respond, stabbing in the back. But after that, when our gallant Army displayed deeds of valour when India demonstrated her might the whole world watched it."

"You can imagine….the enemy lodged in soaring mountainous heights and our armed forces, our brave soldiers fighting from down below! But it was not about victoriously conquering the heights… It was the victory of high morale and bravery of our armed forces in the truest sense of the term," the PM said. He also recalled his visit to Kargil. "I too was blessed with the opportunity to go to Kargil and witness the gallantry of our Jawans. That day is one of the most precious moments of my life," PM Modi said.

Notably, the Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil in then-J&K (now in Ladakh). The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory.