100 Sikh Pilgrims Returning From Pakistan Test Positive For COVID-19

Around 100 Sikh pilgrims who returned to India after their ten days long visit to Pakistan to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi), have tested Coronavirus positive on their arrival at Attari-Wagah Border in Amritsar district of Punjab. They had traveled to Pakistan on April 12 and returned today morning.

Sources told Republic Media Network that a total of 816 pilgrims are scheduled to return today and keeping in view the continuous surge in Coronavirus cases and the protocol laid down by the Government, all of them will undergo COVID-19 tests on arrival. Pilgrims arriving from Pakistan have been divided into two batches and a team of 12 doctors are carrying out their COVID-19 tests.

“Of the first batch, 35 tested positive of 108 persons. So far 100 have tested positive and others are being tested. We may also conduct RTPCR tests, in case required, of those who have tested positive. By evening, all the results will be available and will be sharing the details accordingly.” the source added.

Earlier, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in its communication on April 9 said that out of 793 pilgrims sent by SGPC, 437 pilgrims got visas from Amritsar. They alleged that the Central government has cut the names of 356 pilgrims from the list of jatha (group of pilgrims) sent to it, who had planned to go to Pakistan to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi).

SGPC assistant secretary Kulwinder Singh Ramdas then added, “The SGPC had sent 793 passports of the pilgrims for issuing visas, out of which 356 names were cut and only 437 visas were issued to the pilgrims. SGPC is the apex body of the Sikh community and therefore, the Centre and the Pakistan Embassy in Delhi should approve the maximum number of names sent by the SGPC. The names of a large number of pilgrims have been cut off, which has caused a lot of resentment in the minds of the pilgrims. The maximum number of visas should be issued for visiting the shrines”, said Kulwinder Singh.

He added that the jatha which was going to Pakistan to celebrate Khalsa Sajna Diwas (Baisakhi) would leave the SGPC office at Amritsar on April 12, 2021, and would return to India on April 22, 2021, after visiting various Gurdwaras over there.