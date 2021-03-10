103-year-old J Kameshwari Becomes 'oldest Woman' In India To Receive COVID-19 Vaccine

As India entered its second phase of COVID vaccination drive on 1st March, a 103-year-old woman in Karnataka received her first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine. She is now the 'oldest woman' in India to have received the first dose, ANI reported.

The central government announced that everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine from March 1 for free at government facilities and for a charge at many private hospitals. Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

Netizens React

This is so very encouraging for all those who are still scared to get the jab

Go Amma. To many more decades of your life.

She looks so fragile, still so brave and trusting the vaccine and taking it. This is a highest appreciation coming from the oldest citizen of India.

Take a bow team of both vaccines!ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ — sumibhaskar (@ustelugtamzbong) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, on March 9, Karnataka reported 590 fresh cases of coronavirus and 6 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.56 lakh and the toll to 12,373, the Health Department said on Tuesday.



The day also saw 366 patients getting discharged after recovery. Out of the 590 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 363 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. As of March 9 evening, cumulatively 9,56,041 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,373 deaths and 9,36,616 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin. It said, out of 7,033 active cases, 6,918 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 115 are in ICU.

