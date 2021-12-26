112 New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

Odisha logged 112 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, 12 less than the previous day, taking the tally to 10,53,881, the Health Department said.

The COVID-19 death toll mounted to 8,452 with another patient succumbing to the infection in Khurda district. Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities in the past, a bulletin stated.

Seventeen children were among the 112 new infections and Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, registered 56 cases, the department said.

Odisha currently has 1,594 active COVID-19 cases, while Kandhamal and Koraput districts have none. As many as 181 people recuperated from the disease on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,43,782.

A total of 54,208 samples were tested in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate is 0.20 per cent, it said.

On Saturday, Odisha reported 124 new COVID-19 cases and another fatality.

Around 2.89 crore people have been inoculated with the first dose of COVID vaccine and more than 1.97 crore beneficiaries have been administered both doses of the vaccine, it added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)