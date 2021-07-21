AIIMS Chief Says 'don't Panic' As 12-year-old Boy In Haryana Succumbs To H5N1 Bird Flu

Haryana reported the first case of H5N1 influenza as a 12-year-old boy succumbed to his complexities. This is considered to be the first case of H5N1 among humans in India, and the first bird flu death to take place this year. The boy was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on July 2, citing concerns of pneumonia and leukaemia.

Reportedly, a boy named Susheel was hospitalised on July 2 at AIIMS. The boy was a migrant from Bihar whose family members worked as daily wagers in city. He resided near Chakkarpur in Haryana. Although his COVID-19 reports came out negative, he was tested positive for influenza and H5N1. A report from Pune's National Institute of Virology confirmed the infection. A team from the National Centre for Disease Control was sent to Haryana to check for H5N1 cases and carry out contact tracing. An account for the number of poultry deaths this year was also being investigated. Several of the infections, however, were from a different strain of the virus - H5N8 which experts say is less dangerous to humans.

AIIMS director Randeep Guleria articulates on Avian Influenza

AIIMS chief, Dr. Randeep Guleria spoke on the fact that human to human transmission of the H5N1 virus was very rare. Focussing on the same he quoted, "The transmission of the virus from birds to humans is rare and sustained human-to-human transmission of the H5N1 virus has not yet been established and therefore there is no need to panic." He added, "But them people working closely with poultry must take precautionary measures and maintain proper personal hygiene. Meanwhile, all staff at AIIMS who were exposed to the deceased have been asked to monitor themselves for any symptoms of flu and report to the authorities immediately.

Recent history of Bird Flu in India and recommendations by WHO

Thousands of wild birds were found dead across several states earlier this year. The Centre had confirmed bird flu among poultry stocks in Haryana, Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Several of the infections were from a different strain of the virus, H5N8, which experts had said is less dangerous to humans. Thousands of birds were culled across states to prevent the infection from spreading in humans. Currently available epidemiologic information suggests the virus does not infect humans easily, and that the spread from person to person appears to be rare. When people do get infected, the mortality rate is about 60 per cent.

According to the WHO, almost all cases of H5N1 infection in people have been associated with close contact with infected live or dead birds, or H5N1-contaminated environments. According to the World Health Organisation, poultry and poultry products can be prepared and consumed as usual, with no fear of acquiring infection with the avian flu virus. The WHO said in a release, "One should continue to follow good hygienic and cooking practices. The virus is destroyed at a temperature of 70 degrees Celcuis for 30 minutes. After handling poultry and eggs, one should clean hands and other exposed parts."

