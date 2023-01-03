12-year-old Girl Molested By Middleaged Man In Madhya Pradesh; Case Under POCSO Registered

A 12-year-old girl was molested in Madhya Pradesh's Betul Monday evening, police say. The accused, a middle-aged man, is yet to be arrested. A case under section 376 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) has been registered by the Madhya Pradesh Police.

“Around 7 in the evening, a middle-aged man molested a minor girl. The police’s team has been sent to find the accused and a case under section 376 of the POCSO act has also been registered,” said Betul’s Additional SP.

Soon after the incident came to light, a group of incensed neighbours set a four-wheeler on fire protesting against the police's failure to stop a string of child sex assaults in the area.

Cases under POCSO in MP

In the month of November, a 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with a 16-year-old girl, according to the case registered. The man allegedly engaged in sexual activity under the false promise of marriage. The girl was unaware that the man was already married.

In another such horrific incident, a case was filed against the administration of a school in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on September 8 after a three-and-a-half-year-old child was allegedly sexually assaulted in the school bus by the driver while a female attendant was present.