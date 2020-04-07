125 Coronavirus Positive Cases In J&K, 5 Cases Linked To Tablighi Jamaat

The government informed on Sunday that 37,713 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance in Jammu and Kashmir and so far 125 cases have tested positive for novel coronavirus. According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel coronavirus (COVID-19), out of 125 positive cases, 118 are Active Positive, 04 have recovered and 03 have died.

Sources told Republic TV that all five people who have been tested positive are from Sunjwan area of Jammu and were put under quarantine. All of them were a part of the Tablighi Jamaat. Furthermore, 9,209 persons have been kept under home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 567 in Hospital Quarantine, 118 in hospital isolation and 20735 under home surveillance. Besides, 7084 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period. The Bulletin further said that till date 1900 samples have been sent for testing of which 1763 have tested as negative, and 12 reports are awaited till April 07, 2020.

According to the advisory issued in the media bulletin, the general public has been urged to stay indoors, strictly implement social distancing measures, disclose recent travel history to COVID-19 affected countries and report any contact with positive cases voluntarily.

Encourage online lessons

Kupwara students are getting study material through WhatsApp, YouTube, the District Administration said. Kupwara is trying to keep students in the border district in touch with their education through different online modes of communication. The Education Department, Kupwara has made elaborate arrangements to connect students of all Higher Secondary and High schools of the district through separate WhatsApp groups where concerned teachers are delivering study materials to the students on-line. Besides, various Subject Matter Experts are delivering lectures on different topics on Youtube to enable students to avail the opportunity of studying at home in view of lockdown.

"The process of educating the students through an online medium has been started a week ago on the directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Anshul Garg and authorities of Education Department ", said Chief Education Officer (CEO) Kupwara, Abdul Hamid Fani, who is supervising the process of educating students through online modes.

(Image: PTI)