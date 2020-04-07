COVID-19: 'Efforts Being Made To Increase Testing Capacity In Jammu And Kashmir'

Jammu and Kashmir Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said on Tuesday that the authorities are making efforts to strengthen the testing capacity for screening COVID-19 patients in the Union Territory. Currently, J&K is equipped with four laboratories for testing samples.

"We have 4 testing labs, 2 in Jammu and 2 in Kashmir. We are trying to strengthen our testing capacity for the screening of COVID-19~we will soon begin rapid testing. We have around 2500 isolation beds and 1000 quarantine beds, and sufficient Personal Protection Equipment kits in Jammu and Kashmir," Dulloo told ANI.

Besides setting up quarantine facilities, several retired medical staff members in J&K are being re-employed for one year. The Financial Commissioner also said that there is no shortage of PPEs in the Union Territory.

"We have also issued an order for 2.5 lakh PPEs with HLL (a company undertaken by the Government of India) and have been directly in touch with them as to how many PPEs we can avail. As and when we get them, we will distribute the equipment. As of now, there is no shortage," Dulloo said.

As of Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India stands at 4,421, the Health Ministry said. Out of the total 4,421 cases, 3,981 are active while 325 have been discharged after recovery. The death toll stands at 114.

READ | No Cause For Alarm Over Rise In COVID-19 Cases In J-K: Jitendra Singh

READ | J-K Authorities Distribute Masks Among Rural People To Combat COVID-19

Jammu and Kashmir COVID-19 cases rise to 78

Three people tested positive for Coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the number of cases in the Union Territory to 78, a government official said. The fresh cases were reported from Narsoo village in Udhampur district of Jammu region, government spokesperson Rohil Kansal said.

"Three more positive cases reported today from Narsoo, Udhampur. All contacts of a positive patient from Udhampur with travel history abroad," Kansal, Principal Secretary (Planning and Information), tweeted.

With this, the total number of COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir increases to 78 -- 57 in Kashmir division and 21 in Jammu division. Two patients, both in Kashmir, have died of the disease while over 23,000 people are under surveillance. Over 1,218 tests have been conducted in the Union Territory so far, officials said.

A total of 34 hotspots have been identified in J&K. These include seven in Pulwama, five in Srinagar and four each in Bandipora and Budgam, two in Shopian and one each in Ganderbal and Baramulla in Kashmir division, and five in Rajouri, four in Jammu and one in Udhampur district of Jammu division.

READ | Jammu-Srinagar NH Partially Restored To Allow Trucks Carrying Essential Supplies To Reach Kashmir

READ | Coronavirus: Twin Sisters From Jammu Compose Song To Spread Awareness; Watch

(With inputs from agencies)