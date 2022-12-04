12th Edition Of Artillery Exercise 'Agni Warrior' Concludes Between India-Singapore Armies

The 12th Edition of Exercise 'Agni Warrior', a bilateral military exercise between Singapore's Armed Forces and Indian Army's artillery elements concluded at Devlali's Field Firing Ranges, Maharashtra on November 30, 2022. The exercise commenced on November 13 and involved joint planning of firepower, execution and use of new-generation equipment by the Artillery arm of both armies.

Bilateral Exercise #AgniWarrior between Singapore Armed Forces and #IndianArmy culminated at #SchoolofArtillery. Mr Wong Wie Kuen, High Commissioner of Singapore to India & Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer, Commandant #SchoolofArtillery witnessed the validation exercise.@SGinIndia pic.twitter.com/eaOouqEmQ1 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) December 1, 2022

One highlight of the exercise was the participation of both armies in a joint computer war game to simulate a joint planning process. Furthermore, niche technology and Artillery Observation Simulators (AOS) were utilised as a part of the joint training phase in addition to the conduct of academic discussions by experts elaborating on modern trends in Artillery and refinement of the Artillery planning process.

India's self-reliant prowess at display

Exercise 'Agni Warrior' featured indigenously-manufactured Artillery guns and Howitzers during the final phase. Furthermore, the exercise achieved the set goal of enhancing mutual understanding of procedures and drills between the Indian Army and Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), thereby improving interoperability between the two.

Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) Singapore Light Weight Howitzer, Field Artillery Meteorological System, and the Indian Army's 155mm Field Howitzer 77B were utilised for training purposes.

The exercise has been held in India since 2004 and is conducted under the ambit of the Army Bilateral Agreement between India and Singapore. The latest edition of Ex-Agni Warrior involved up to 270 personnel from both armies. The closing ceremony of the exercise was attended by Singapore's High Commissioner to India Wong Wie Kuen, and Lt General S Harimohan Iyer, Commandant of the Indian Army's School of Artillery. Other dignitaries from Singapore among serving officers from both armies were also present at the event.