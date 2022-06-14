14 fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 14 (PTI) Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,88,674 on Tuesday as 14 more people tested positive for the infection, two more than the previous day, a health bulletin said.

The state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 9,126 as no fresh fatality was reported.

Odisha now has 144 active cases, while 12,79,351 people have recovered from the disease thus far, including 14 in the last 24 hours. A total of 53 patients have died due to comorbidities to date.

The daily positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent as 10,415 samples were tested for COVID-19, it added. PTI HMB ACD ACD