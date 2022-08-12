15 CBI Officers Get Union Home Minister's Medal For Excellence In Investigation

The CBI officers who probed the Justice SN Shukla corruption case, booked a retired railway officer in connection with Rs 50 lakh bribe, and arrested Navy officers in a corruption case, are among 15 personnel of the agency awarded the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation, officials said.

Among the winners of the prestigious medal is Deputy SP Surender Kumar Rohilla posted in AC-II wing of the agency, who booked former Allahabad High Court judge SN Shukla in a corruption case for allegedly favouring a private medical college.

Rohilla was also part of the team which had probed the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Pramod Kumar, a Deputy SP in AC-I unit, has been awarded the medal for arresting AK Kathpal, a retired principal chief mechanical engineer of the railways, in a bribery case of Rs 50 lakh, they said.

Soon after the arrest, the CBI had carried out searches at nine locations, including the residence of Kathpal's brother, from where Rs 2.75 crore cash was seized. The cash is believed to belong to Kathpal.

The agency had also recovered 23 kg (approximately) of gold during the searches spread across Delhi and Chennai.

Deputy SP Kumar Bhaskar from AC-I, who busted a major corruption case in Navy in which several former and serving officers were arrested by the agency for favouring a Hyderabad-based company, is among the recipients of the coveted medal.

Deputy SP Sandeepsingh Sureshsingh Bhadouriya posted in the ACB unit of the agency in Gandhinagar received the medal for exposing corruption by a former joint director of DG of Foreign Trade, while Hemanshu Shah, an Inspector in the force received the award for arresting two senior Enforcement Directorate officers in a bribery case of Rs 5 lakh, they said.

The only woman medalist in the list is M Sasirekha, an Inspector in ACB, Chennai, who got the medal for solving Rs 45 crore Chennai Port Trust scam and arresting Assistant Superintendent of the port S Raghu Bernard for the scam.

Other medalists from the agency are Deputy SP Manoj Kumar, Inspectors Sambhaji Nivrutti Murkute, Sridhar D, Satyaveer, Saji Sankar A S, Deepak Kumar, Anuj Kumar, Amit Awdhesh Srivastav and Pradeep Kumar Tripathi.

The medal has been instituted by the Union home ministry to recognise the investigative work of members of central investigating Agencies and state/UT police investigating agencies.

The objective for institution of the medals for Police investigators is to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime in the State Police and Central Investigating Agencies in the country and to recognise such excellence in investigation by investigating officers of Police organisations, a statement from CBI said.