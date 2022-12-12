17 Newly-elected MLAs Inducted Into Gujarat Cabinet With CM Bhupendra Patel; Check List

Amid the speculations that young faces could be inducted into the Gujarat cabinet, at least 17 newly-elected MLAs in the state took oath as the ministers of the state. Bhupendra Patel was administered the oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Gujarat by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat.

The grand ceremony was attended by top leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the chief ministers of several other BJP-ruled states.

Important BJP leaders from Gujarat, including former Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Jagdish Vishwakarma, Parshottambhai Odhavjibhai Solanki, Bachubhai Khabad and Mukeshbhai Zinabhai Patel, were among other MLAs who sworn-in as the ministers in the newly-formed state government.

17 MLAs inducted into Gujarat Cabinet

Soon after BJP leader Bhupendra Patel took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of the state, 17 MLAs also took oath as Gujarat ministers. The MLAs that took oath alongside Patel were:

Kanubhai Desai (Pardi) Rushikesh Patel (Visnagar) Raghavji Patel (Jamnagar Rural) Balwantsinh Rajput (Ex-Congress leader, worked as the party whip and moved to the BJP after 2012, won from Sidhpur) Kunwarji Bavaliya (Jasdan, Rajkot) Mulubhai Bera (defeated AAP chief ministerial face Isudan Gadhvi from Khambhaliya) Kuber Dindor (Santrampur) Bhanuben Babariya (Rajkot, Rural) Harsh Sanghavi (Majura, Surat) Jagdish Vishwakarma (Nikol, Ahmedabad) Purshottam Solanki (Ex-Minister and worked under PM Modi when he was the state Chief Minister, he won from Bhavnagar Rural) Bachubhai Khabad (Devgadh Baria from the eastern tribal belt) Mukesh Patel (Olpad, Surat) Praful Panseriya Bhikhusinh Parmar (Modasa, North Gujarat) Kunwarji Halpati (Mandvi, a tribal belt in South Gujarat) Naresh Patel

PM Modi congratulates Gujarat cabinet

Soon after the oath-taking ceremony took place on on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and congratulated Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and all the ministers who were inducted into the cabinet.

"Congratulations to Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel on taking oath as CM of Gujarat. I would like to also congratulate all those who took oath as Ministers. This is an energetic team which will take Gujarat to even newer heights of progress," the PM wrote in a tweet.