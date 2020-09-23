Good News: 17-year-old Surat Girl Appointed As Ambassador For UN's Environment Programme

A 17-year-old girl from Surat, Gujarat, was recently appointed as the Regional Ambassador for India by the UN Environment Programme Tunza Eco-Generation. According to ANI, Khushi Chindaliya, who is ‘impassioned about environmental conservation’, is determined to spread awareness about its safeguard. Under her newly appointed role, Khushi will be discussing what the government is doing to protect the environment and how education can help in conserving it.

While speaking to the media agency, the 17-year-old said that she started to look for ways to conserve nature after she saw the greenery around her hometown turn into a concrete jungle. However, as she is now a part of the UN Environment Programme, Khushi will discuss with various other ambassadors from across the globe and will get to know of the situations there.

Khushi said, “When my family and I shifted to the new house in the city, I used to see greenery all around. The Chikoo trees near my house sheltered several birds and we were surrounded by nature. As I grew older, I saw the greenery turn into concrete jungles and realised that my younger sister would not be able to enjoy the beauty of nature as I did in my childhood. This was the point when I became more aware of nature and looked for ways to protect the environment around myself”.

Gujarat: Khushi Chindaliya, 17-year-old girl from Surat has been appointed as Regional Ambassador for India by United Nations Environment Programme Tunza Eco-Generation.



She says, "Impassioned about conserving environment. I appeal everyone to spread awareness to safeguard it." pic.twitter.com/sRhkLr5C1Z — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2020

With the honourable appointment, Khushi has a platform to spread awareness about the safeguard of environmental treasures. She will discuss India’s contribution to environmental conservation.

Khushi’s mother, Binita, said, “We had a green cover near our house where several species of birds and animals would frequent. Khushi would always go with her younger sister to observe them from the balcony. I have always raised my children to be environmentally conscious and keep the environment clean. I am very proud that Khushi has been given such a big responsibility”.

Netizens ‘proud’ of Khushi

The 17-year-old has also been praised by several internet users. While one Twitterati wrote, “Great to see someone among common people getting appointed as the ambassador for UN programs,” another added, “Wow! Proud moment for Gujarat. Especially for Surat (The land of entrepreneur and innovators)”.

