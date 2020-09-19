Environment Panel Recommends 8 Indian Beaches For Coveted Blue-Flag Certification

Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has announced that for the first time ever, eight Indian beaches have been nominated for the coveted international eco-label 'Blue-Flag certification'. The announcement was made on Friday, September 18 on the eve of the International Coastal Clean-Up Day.

Simultaneous flag hoisting at eight beaches

As per reports, an eminent national panel composed of environmentalists and scientists decided on the recommendations. The beaches that have been nominated this year include Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Daman and Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri beach in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden beach of Odisha, and Radhanagar beach in Andaman and Nicobar.

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar, who was present for the announcement via video conference, said "Clean beaches are a testimony of the environment in coastal areas. The issue of marine litter and oil spilling has caused disturbances to aquatic life and the Government of India is undertaking various efforts for the sustainable development of coastal regions”.

As per reports, the event also had a flag hoisting ceremony at all the eight beaches simultaneously with the #IAMSAVINGMYBECH being the hashtag for the event. While the virtual flag hoisting was done by the ministry, the physical flag hoisting at the beaches was done by the respective MLAs or Representatives of the Beach Management Committees (BMCs).

Union Environment Secretary RP Gupta said, "High standards are being maintained to clean the beaches to keep the environment safe and in the next four to five years 100 more beaches will be cleaned”.

(With ANI inputs)

