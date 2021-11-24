174 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths reported in J&K

Srinagar, Nov 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday recorded 174 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the infected number of people to 3,35,881 while two fresh deaths due to the virus were reported from the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 25 were from Jammu division and 149 from Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 58 cases followed by 43 cases in Baramulla district.

There are 1,684 active cases in the UT, while the number of recovered patients stands at 3,29,731, the officials said.

The death toll in the UT due to the pandemic was 4,466, as two fresh deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as no fresh case was reported since Tuesday evening. PTI MIJ HDA

