19-year-old DU Student Stabbed To Death; Accused Allegedly Misbehaved With His Girlfriend

A 19-year-old student of Delhi University was brutally stabbed to death in South West Delhi's South Campus area on Sunday for allegedly objecting to misbehaviour with his girlfriend. As per police sources, three people caught hold him outside his college gate at around 12.30 pm and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the spot. The deceased, identified as Nikhil Chauhan, a resident of Paschim Vihar area was immediately rushed to Charak Palika Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West district, Manoj C said that the deceased was a first year student of AryaBhatta College and was pursuing Bachelor of Arts (BA) in political science from the School of Open Learning. A case of murder has been registered at South Campus police station and investigation has been initiated.

As per the police official, it was found during the preliminary inquiry that about 7 days back, one of the college students had misbehaved with Nikhil's girlfriend to which he had opposed. The incident is being considered as revenge. Police are searching for the three suspects allegedly involved in the crime.

Nikhil’s father Sanjay Chauhan said, “At around 12.30 pm, I was informed about the stabbing of my son outside the college gate. As I reached the hospital, I was told that he had passed away. I demand that the accused should be nabbed at the earliest and stringent action should be taken against them."

According to an eyewitness, as soon as Nikhil reached the college gate, three people attacked him. Nikhil tried to run away from them. He was chased by the accused and stabbed brutally.

A police source said the deceased, Nikhil, was also a singer and model. He used to make YouTube videos and had a large following, the police source said adding that those who attacked the 19-year-old were his classmates. Further investigation is underway.

Police said the accused have been identified and CCTVs installed in and around the crime scene are being examined to establish the sequence of events. Footage from CCTV camera recovered by the police showed the accused escaping on two-wheelers, they said. A case has been registered and the body will be handed over to the victim's family members after post-mortem, they added.

The victim is survived by his two brothers and parents.

Delhi University PRO Anup Singh Lather said, "It is very unfortunate and sad that a young life has been lost and that also just outside the college where students come to learn and make careers. We are really sad for the loss of a precious life. God bless his soul and give strength to the family of Nikhil Chauhan in this hour of sadness," PTI reported.

