1971 War: The Story Of India's Victory, Pakistan's Surrender & Bangladesh's Liberation

Today, December 3 is a significant day for India and its neighbours Bangladesh and Pakistan. On this day 49 years ago, a military confrontation took place between India and Pakistan which paved the way for the birth of Bangladesh (then East Pakistan).

The Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 began on December 3 and lasted for 13 days, after which Pakistan surrendered to India and Bangladesh.The Indian Army brought the Pakistani army to its knees, took 93,000 of its prisoners and gave independence to 75 million people of Bangladesh. It was also the largest military surrender after World War II.

Over 3,800 soldiers of both the rivals lost their lives in this war to end the genocide Pakistan had been conducting against the Bengali population of its eastern territory.

The war was triggered after Pakistan launched airstrikes on 11 Indian airbases. It was perhaps the first time in which all three Indian forces fought in unison. India quickly responded to Pakistan Army's movements in the west and captured around 15,010 kilometres of its territory.

The war ended after the chief of Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi and its 93,000 troops surrendered to the joint forces of Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahini.

General Niazi signed the Instrument of Surrender on 16 December 1971 in Dhaka, marking the transformation of East Pakistan into Bangladesh. Pakistan also lost half of its territory and its forces with the birth of Bangladesh.

India’s key role in the Bangladesh Liberation war

The 1971 Indo-Pakistan conflict was a result of the Bangladesh Liberation war when Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) was fighting for freedom from (West) Pakistan. In 1971, the Pakistani Army began its barbaric genocide on innocent Bengali population, particularly the minority Hindu population in the East.

As Pakistan’s atrocities increased, the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi decided to take action against Pakistan and give refuge to civilians from another side of the border. She ordered Army Chief General Sam Manekshaw to launch an offensive against Pakistan, after which India launched a full-scale war against its neighbour.

