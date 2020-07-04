2-day Curfew From Saturday Imposed In Bengaluru As 'Sunday Lockdown' Sets In Across K'taka

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has announced a complete two-day curfew in Bengaluru from 8 pm on Saturday to 5 pm on Monday. This comes just ahead of the 'Sunday lockdown' which is set to begin from July 5 and as the number of Coronavirus cases continues to rise in Karnataka's capital city. The total tally of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru had reached 7173 on Friday with 994 cases being reported in one day itself. While 770 have recovered, 106 patients have succumbed to the virus in Bengaluru.

"As the coronavirus continues to increase, the government has implemented a complete lockdown, except for essential services on Sundays. Today there will be a curfew from 8 pm to Monday 5 pm," BBMP commissioner BH Anil Kumar tweeted on Saturday.

Sunday lockdown across Karnataka

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on June 27, announced that a complete lockdown will be imposed across the state on consecutive Sundays with effect from July 5. No activities, except essential services, will be allowed in the state during the Sunday lockdown. Apart from the Sunday lockdown, all government offices shall remain closed on all Saturdays from July 10 onwards, CMO Karnataka said. The timings of night curfew have also been changed to 8 pm - 5 am from the existing 9 pm - 5 am and will be in effect from June 29.

2500 additional COVID beds in B'luru

On Monday, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa directed Private hospitals and nursing homes in Bengaluru to set apart an additional 2,500 beds for treatment of COVID-19 patients. He also said there was no need for any panic in view of the spurt in cases here and the government has made arrangements for good treatment and food in hospitals.

"Today we had a discussion with the owners of private hospitals. We have arrived at a conclusion that they need to arrange 2,500 beds by tomorrow," Yediyurappa told reporters after chairing a meeting with the hospital authorities. The direction has been given in view of the shortage of beds in hospitals, he said.

Sharing coronavirus data of the four metropolitan cities of Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, Chief Minister said Bengaluru was better placed due to the efforts of the state government. The government has launched a door-to-door survey, made arrangements for shifting even suspected COVID patients to the hospital and provide good treatment and food, he said, asking the people not to panic.

