Karnataka: Man Dies After 18 Hospitals ‘deny Admission’, Govt Issues Show-cause Notice

Karnataka government has issued a show-cause notice to 18 private hospitals for denying admission to a 52-year-old patient with influenza-like illness (ILI) symptoms, who later died. According to the notice dated Tuesday, June 30, the patient named Bhawarlal Sujani died after he was denied admission by 18 private hospitals.

Sujani was taken to these hospitals on Saturday and Sunday for admission on observing some ILI like symptoms. However. none of these hospitals admitted him on the pretext of unavailability of bed/ventilators, the notice stated.

"This is a clear violation of providing medical assistance and admission necessitated under the agreed provision of KPME Registration. They should strictly adhere to the provisions under Sections 11 & 11 A of KPME Act 2017. Private Medical Establishments cannot deny/ refuse/ avoid treatment to patients with Covid-19 and Covid-19 like symptoms", the state Health Department said.

By denying the admission to the deceased patient, your hospitals have violated the provisions of the above-said act. You are liable for legal action in this regard, the notice said. The state Health department asked the hospitals to reply as to why action should not be initiated under the relevant Acts.

Govt warns private hospital of strict action

This comes at the time when the state government on Saturday issued an order, instructing the private hospitals not to deny treatment to patients with coronavirus and COVID-19 like symptoms. The order had warned the private hospitals of punishment if they fail to comply with government instructions. "Non-compliance of this order will attract punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005," the order read.

COVID-19 cases in Karnantaka

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare Karnataka has so far reported 15242 total coronavirus cases out of which 7078 are active cases. 7918 patients have recovered from the infection and 246 people have succumbed to it.

Following the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, on Saturday also announced ta complete lockdown across the state on consecutive Sundays with effect from July 5.

(With inputs from Agency)