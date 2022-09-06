2 Hizbul Terrorists Killed In Encounter In J&K's Anantnag; Arms & Ammunition Recovered

In a major development, two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were neutralised in an encounter with security forces in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. According to the sources, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir police and Armed forces based on specific information regarding the presence of terrorists in a village in the Poshkreeri area of Anantnag.

The search operation turned into an encounter after security forces approached the suspected spot and the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon them. Following this, the security forces in retaliation conducted an encounter which led to the neutralisation of the two terrorists.

According to the police, the two terrorists were identified as Danish Bhat and Basharat Nabi. The duo reportedly was affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police said, "Killed terrorists identified as Danish Bhat @ Kokab Duree and Basharat Nabi, both affiliated with proscribed terror outfit HM. Both were involved in killing of one Territorial Army soldier Saleem on April 9, 2021 and killing of two civilians on May 29, 2021 in Jablipora."

As per the police records, both were categorised terrorists and were active since 2019. Both the terrorists reportedly had a history of terror crime cases including attacks on police, security forces and civilian atrocities. Besides, they were also involved in the killing of two Territorial Army personnel namely Manzoor Ahmad at Sadoora Anantnag on June 6, 2019 and Mohammad Saleem at Bijbehara on April 9, 2021. Moreover, they were also involved in killing of 2 civilians on May 29, 2021 in Jablipora Bijbehara area.

Arms and ammunition recovered

Following the encounter, incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one AK-56 rifle, 35 AK rounds, two AK magazines, one pistol, one pistol magazine, and two pistol rounds were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into custody for further investigation. Police have also registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation has been initiated.

IED attack averted

Moreover, based on specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in Khonmoh area of Srinagar, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by the police and 50 RR in the area on Tuesday. During the search of the orchards in the area, an IED weighing about 30-35 kgs was recovered which is being destroyed by the Bomb Disposal Squad. By recovering the said IED, a possible IED attack has been averted.

The search operation in the area is still going on. Further details if any shall be followed.