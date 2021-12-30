2 passengers killed, 14 injured in bus accident in JK's Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) Two passengers were killed and 14 injured, when a bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

The bus which was on its way from Rajouri to Gambir Mughala skidded off the road and turned turtle at Kakora area, resulting in death of two passengers on the spot, they said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital by police and the locals, they said. PTI AB VN VN

