2 Tamil Nadu And Puducherry Beaches Receive FEE's Coveted 'Blue Flag' Certification

The Environment Ministry announced on Tuesday that two additional Indian beaches have obtained the 'Blue Flag' accreditation. This is an international eco-level designation, raising the country's total number of such beaches to 10. Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry are the two beaches that will be certified this year, as informed by the ministry.

The Danish Foundation for Environment Education (FEE), which awards the internationally known eco-label Blue Flag certification, has also re-certified eight of the other beaches. Shivrajpur in Gujarat, Ghoghla in Diu, Kasarkod and Padubidri in Karnataka, Kappad in Kerala, Rushikonda in Andhra Pradesh, Golden in Odisha, and Radhanagar in Andaman & Nicobar received the Blue Flag recognition last year. Last October 6, these eight beaches received the Blue Flag certification.

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry beaches receive Blue Flag certification

Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav expressed his joy on Twitter and congratulated everyone, saying that it is another step forward in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Clean and Green India. “Happy to announce India now has 10 International Blue Flag beaches with the addition of Kovalam and Eden beaches this year and recertification for 8 beaches which got the tag in 2020. Another milestone in our journey towards a clean and green India led by PM @NarendraModi Ji," Yadav tweeted.

Happy to announce India now has 10 International Blue Flag beaches with the addition of Kovalam & Eden beaches this year and recertification for 8 beaches which got the tag in 2020. Another milestone in our journey towards a clean and green India led by PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji. pic.twitter.com/UzocIJhyzD — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) September 21, 2021

In order to achieve the "Sustainable Development" goals of India's coastal regions, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change launched the highly acclaimed and flagship programme Beach Environment and Aesthetics Management Services (BEAMS). This is one of the initiatives under the ICZM approach that the MoEF&CC has undertaken for the sustainable development of India's coastal regions. This was done in order to obtain the internationally known and valued "Blue Flag" international eco-label, which was awarded by an international jury.

Who regulates this certification?

Members of the IUCN, UNWTO, UNEP, and UNESCO make up this jury. FEE Denmark performs ongoing monitoring and audits to ensure full adherence to the 33 requirements. A waving "Blue Flag" indicates that the beach has met all 33 of these strict standards and is in good health. According to the ministry, they are committed to developing and delivering 100 new beaches under its ICZM project during the next five years of the ministry's vision agenda.

Two more Indian beaches, Kovalam in Tamil Nadu and Eden in Puducherry get coveted International Blue Flag Certification.



🏖️India now has 10 Blue Flag beaches. Another milestone in our journey towards a clean and green India led by PM Shri @NarendraModi Ji. @byadavbjp pic.twitter.com/A5lr6vUsjc — Shaina NC (@ShainaNC) September 21, 2021

What is the Blue Flag certification for?

A beach, marina, or sustainable boating tourism operator can earn the ‘Blue Flag' accreditation, which serves as an eco-label. The accreditation is given by the Foundation for Environmental Education, a non-profit organisation based in Denmark that establishes strict environmental, educational, safety, and accessibility criteria that candidates must meet and maintain. It is given to beaches and marinas in FEE member nations on an annual basis.

Karnataka is home to two pristine beaches that have bagged the coveted eco-label" Blue Flag" The two blue flag-certified beaches in Uttara Kannada and Udupi, are among the eight in India to receive the Blue Flag Title.#Blueflagbeaches #IncredibleIndia pic.twitter.com/yOSqPZHGI8 — India Tourism Bengaluru (@IndiaTourismBa2) September 8, 2021

What are the requirements for a Blue Flag certification?

The Blue Flag programme began in France in 1985 and expanded to include areas outside of Europe in 2001. Water quality, environmental management, environmental education, and safety are the four key criteria that the programme uses to promote sustainable development in freshwater and marine environments. The programme is currently active in 47 nations, with 4,573 beaches, marinas, and boats having received certification. According to the January announcement, the following activities and facilities would be permitted in the CRZ of beaches, including islands, as long as they were located at least 10 metres away from the High Tide Line (HTL). These activities and facilities would be exempt from prior approval under the terms of the CRZ Notification, Island Protection Zone Notification, and Island Coastal Regulation Zone Notifications, according to the notification.

Portable restrooms, locker rooms, and shower panels;

Plants for greywater treatment, solid waste management, solar electricity, and purified drinking water are available.

Pathways to the beach;

Seating benches and sit-out umbrellas; landscape lighting

Play/fitness equipment for the outdoors;

Surveillance and control room with CCTV cameras;

A first-aid station, a cloakroom, safety watchtowers, and beach safety equipment are available.

The layout of the beach, environmental information boards, and other signage;

Vegetative fencing is preferred.

As required by Blue Flag Certification, parking facilities, entry gates, tourist facilitation centres, and other connected facilities or infrastructure are provided.

With inputs from ANI

(IMAGE: Twitter@BhupenderYadav)