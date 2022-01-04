2 Terrorists Of LeT & TRF Neutralised In Encounter In J&K's Kulgam; 5 Killed In 60 Hours

Two local terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Resistance Front (TRF) were killed in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Kulgam, taking the toll of terrorists to five in the past 60 hours.

Both terrorists were locals and linked to ‘The Resistance Front’ outfit, affiliated to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). They were involved in several terror crimes,” said Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir Zone.

He said that the trapped terrorists were given an option to surrender but they opened fire on the security forces, triggering an encounter.

The security forces had input about the presence of terrorists in the Okay area of Kulgam after which a search operation was launched. During the search operation, the search party was fired upon indiscriminately by a hiding terrorist, which was effectively retaliated leading to gun battle and elimination of two local terrorists linked with proscribed terror outfit TRF/LeT.

Police say that incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site. Police have registered cases under relevant sections of law regarding the encounter and further investigation has been initiated.

Today’s encounter came a day after two LeT terrorists were killed in separate shootouts on Srinagar outskirts, on Monday.

Earlier on January 01, a Pakistani intruder was killed by SoG Kulgam along with Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Kupwara.

As per IGP Kumar, “Pakistan has not only used religious radicalisation as a tool to fuel separatism but nowadays ‘Digital Radicalization Groups’ are being used by the enemy country to drive youth to violence.”

He added, “Our efforts are aimed at weaning the youth away from terrorism. Steps are also being taken to identify and counsel vulnerable youth. Police along with security forces are working hard to prevent local youth from joining terror. Like earlier, Police is ready to facilitate surrender (even during the live encounter) from those who have joined terror ranks. We as a force is hopeful that we will get more success in coming time.''

