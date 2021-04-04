200 CAPF Companies To Move From Assam After 3rd Phase Polling; Will Be Deployed In Bengal

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to move 200 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) from Assam after the third phase of polling on April 6, to be deployed in West Bengal. South 24 Parganas already has 89 companies stationed, bringing the total number of forces to 707. In the third phase, the voting will be conducted in 31 Assembly constituencies spread across the three districts of South 24 Parganas, Howrah, and Hooghly.

Ahead of third phase polling in West Bengal, 618 companies of central forces will be deployed in the state to ensure peaceful voting. During the first and the second phase of the elections (held on March 27 and April 1 respectively), the ruling party Trinamool Congress alleged the violence at the booths.

After the second phase of polling in the state, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Central forces were involved in the chaos that erupted at the Gokulnagar polling booth in Nandigram, where she was present.

The TMC filed a complaint with the EC on Thursday against CRPF jawans who had been deployed in the state for the peaceful conduct of polls, accusing the jawans of refusing to allow polling agents to operate and assaulting them. The CRPF, on the other hand, has denied all of the charges, calling them baseless. Also, the Election Commission, in response to TMC's allegation, said that there have been no reports of voter intimidation or harassment.

The first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections ended with 79.79% voter turnout, and the second phase ended on Thursday with 80.43% voter turnout. Other phases of the Bengal Assembly Elections are planned for April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29. The results will be declared on May 2.

