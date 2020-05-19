'200 New Non-AC Trains To Run Daily From June 1; Online Booking Soon': Piyush Goyal

In a massive development on Tuesday, May 19, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announced that 200 non-AC trains shall start running daily from June 1 onwards. The booking for these trains will be online only and shall commence very soon. The Union Minister added that the Railways shall augment the number of Shramik Special trains from the current capacity of 200 per day. He called upon the state governments to help the migrant workers by registering them at the nearest mainline station and providing the list to the Railways.

This will help facilitate Shramik Special trains. At the same time, Goyal appealed to the migrant workers to stay put wherever they are and assured them that the Railways would ensure their return to hometowns. Till May 19, more than 1,600 Shramik Special trains have been operated transporting over 21.5 lakh migrant workers to their home state.

श्रमिकों के लिये बड़ी राहत, आज के दिन लगभग 200 श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन चल सकेंगी, और आगे चलकर ये संख्या बड़े पैमाने पर बढ़ पायेगी। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 19, 2020

इसके अतिरिक्त भारतीय रेल 1 जून से टाइम टेबल के अनुसार प्रतिदिन 200 नॉन एसी ट्रेन चलायेगा जिसकी ऑनलाइन बुकिंग शीघ्र ही शुरु होगी। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 19, 2020

राज्य सरकारों से आग्रह है कि श्रमिकों की सहायता करे तथा उन्हें नजदीकी मेनलाइन स्टेशन के पास रजिस्टर कर, लिस्ट रेलवे को दे, जिससे रेलवे श्रमिक स्पेशल ट्रेन चलाये।



श्रमिकों से आग्रह है कि वो अपने स्थान पर रहें, बहुत जल्द भारतीय रेल उन्हें गंतव्य तक पहुंचा देगा। — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 19, 2020

Shramik Special train guidelines

The Ministry of Railways decided to run Shramik Special trains to transport migrants across the country after the Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the inter-state movement of stranded persons. On May 2, it issued detailed guidelines in this regard. Each Shramik Special train runs non-stop and halts at a single destination more than 500 km away from the originating station. Moreover, the occupancy of the trains is not less than 90%. All the travellers are screened at the originating station and only, asymptomatic patients are allowed to board the train.

The states falling on the transit route were directed to ensure the safe passage of these trains. Foods and water packets are distributed at the originating points. The guidelines stipulated that the Railways will directly hand over the tickets to the state government which in turn shall pass them on to the approved passengers after collecting the designated fare from them. But, Railway Ministry sources confirmed that the Centre and state governments were paying 85% and 15% of the migrant workers' fare respectively.

