200 Students, 40 Staff Members In Kerala School Test COVID-19 Positive: Reports

Nearly 200 students and around 80 staff members of two government schools in Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday have tested COVID-19 positive, as per reports.

After one of the students of 10th standard was tested positive, tests were conducted for other students and teachers as well, said the district health department.

The district health department reportedly released a press release that said that after the student tested positive for the disease, three teachers at the school showed symptoms of the disease, following which, the health department collected samples from 582 students and 50 staff including teachers at the school last Friday and around 148 students and 50 staff members tested positive.

COVID-19 Tally in Kerala

Kerala reported 6,075 COVID-19 positives on Sunday, including a UK returnee, taking the total caseload to 9.68 lakh as the active cases touched 67,650, the state government said.

As many as 5,948 have been cured of the illness and the recoveries have so far touched8.96 lakh, Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a release. The total number of cases in the southern state is 9,68,438. In the last 24 hours, 65,517 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate is 9.27 percent.

Among the districts, Kollam reported the highest number of cases --824, while three accounted for over 600 and two over 500 cases. A UK returnee has tested positive in the last 24 hours. With this so far 80 people who had returned from Britain have tested positive for the virus and the samples of 62 persons have come out negative. So far, 1 crore samples have been sent for testing. The toll has climbed to 3867 with the addition of 19 more deaths.

