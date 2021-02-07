Sunny Leone accused of Rs 29-lakh fraud by Kerala man, records statement with police

Actor Sunny Leone was questioned by the Kochi Crime Branch in connection with a cheating case. She was accused by a Perumbavoor native of duping him of Rs 29 lakh. She has recorded her statement with the police.

Sunny Leone records statement in cheating case

As per ANI, the Kochi Crime Branch recorded the statement of Sunny Leone on Friday night. The formalities were conducted at Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram district where she was shooting for a venture.

Kerala: Kochi Crime Branch recorded the statement of actor Sunny Leone on Friday night in connection with an alleged financial fraud of Rs 29 lakhs, say Crime Branch officials — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2021

An event manager named R Shiyas had filed a complaint with the State police chief against Leone, alleging fraud of Rs 29 lakh. It was then forwarded to the Crime Branch. In his complaint, he alleged that he had paid Rs 29 lakh to the Ragini MMS 2 actor to attend two events, but she did not adhere to the deal.

Sunny Leone has been shooting for the reality show Splitsvilla 13 in Kerala. She has been sharing pictures and videos, right from her meals to cricket sessions.

Previously, Sunny Leone’s appearance in Kerala had made headlines for her arrival at a store launch, sparking a massive crowd, leading to memes and more.

Sunny Leone on the professional front

On the work front, Sunny Leone recently featured in the web series Bullets that released directly on an Over-The-Top platform. She is also working on a web series Anamika being made by Vikram Bhatt. Among her other ventures include being announced as a brand ambassador of a T10 cricket league.

