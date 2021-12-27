2022 Polls: Election Commission Asks For Maximum COVID Vaccinations In Poll-bound States

The Election Commission of India has directed the Union Health Ministry to complete the COVID-19 vaccination in the five poll-bound states. The EC has also sought information from the health ministry regarding the status of vaccination in the five electoral states, especially regarding the first dose, sources told Republic Media Network.

In response, the Health ministry informed details of the COVID-19 inoculation drive. "About 100% first dose was reported in Uttarakhand and Goa, 85% first dose in UP and less than 80% first dose in Manipur and Punjab," it said.

It also instructed officials to speed up the vaccination in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab. The Election Commission has directed poll-bound states to do maximum vaccination to contain the spread of COVID-19 and its Omicron variant.

The EC on Monday met Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and discussed the surge in COVID-19 cases along with vaccination status. According to ANI, EC and the health ministry will also hold similar meetings in January next year.

Assembly Elections are slated to be held in five states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur and Punjab next year.

Amid rising Omicron cases in the country, the Allahabad High Court on Thursday had urged the Election Commission to immediately postpone polls in Uttar Pradesh for 1-2 months. It also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the EC to ban rallies and public meetings of political parties in the state.

As per the latest Union health ministry update, India has reported 578 cases of Variant of Concern (VoC) Omicron. In the poll-bound states, Uttar Pradesh has two cases and Goa and Uttarakhand have one each respectively.

Plea in SC seeks strict enforcement, adherence to COVID-19 guidelines during upcoming assembly polls

A petition was filed recently in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the EC to issue strict guidelines, policies and directions for the enforcement and adherence of COVID protocols during the upcoming state elections. The plea also sought the apex court to direct political parties to conduct promotional activities through digital platforms.

"The upcoming elections along with its present promotional campaigning, processions, public gatherings needs to be restricted under the notion of public health concerning the duty of the state to preserve the same which is an integral part under Article 21 of the Constitution of India," the plea added.