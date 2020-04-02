2,023 Foreign Tourists Evacuated From Goa Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Say Officials

The total number of international passengers evacuated from India rose to 2,023 after the 10th relief flight ferrying 192 stranded foreign tourists departed Goa's Dabolim international airport on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, the Goa airport authority said that a special charter flight ferried 192 passengers to Germany.

10th relief flight takes off for Germany with 192 pax on board.Todays ist relief flight from Goa Aiport. In all 2023 adult /14 infants sent home in different parts of the world till date. TEAM GOA ON JOB ROUND THE CLOCK @AAI_Official @MoCA_GoI @IATA @HardeepSPuri @arvsingh01 pic.twitter.com/75MXVCL4hA — Goa Airport (@aaigoaairport) April 2, 2020

On Wednesday, 246 passengers departed for Paris, as part of the rescue efforts coordinated by the Airport Authority of India, Union Ministry of External Affairs, respective diplomatic missions and the State government agencies.

The evacuation process was undertaken since several foreign tourists stranded in Goa were facing hardships due to lack of money and food amid nationwide lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Goa Foreigners' Regional Registration Office, in association with the state Tourism Industry has assured safe passage to the foreigners to their homes. Goa is one of India's most preferred holiday destinations for European tourists.

COVID-19 Patients In Goa Stable: Govt

All the five patients, who tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa, and currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, are in a stable condition. State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane gave this information on Wednesday. "All five patients are stable. They are getting proper treatment and responding well," he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that all the fair price shops would be open from Thursday, which will help the people to get the essential commodities. The state government will also start "needs-on-wheels" system, wherein the essential items would be transported to the village through state-run Kadamba Transport Corporation Ltd, he said.



Sawant said the government has taken up sanitation drive at various public places, while all the state-run vehicles would be sanitised from April 2 to April 22. The state government has already started applying stickers on the homes of those who are 'home quarantined', he said.

(with inputs from agencies)