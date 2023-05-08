Last Updated:

21 Dead After Boat Capsizes In Kerala's Malappuram, Search Ops Underway

At least 21 people died, including women and children, after a houseboat carrying over 30 passengers capsized and sank near a beach at Tanur, in Kerala.

General News
 
| Written By
Amrit Burman
Kerala boat capsizes

Image: PTI


At least 21 people died, including women and children, according to reports after a tourist boat carrying over 35 passengers capsized and sank near the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area of Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday. The death toll is likely to rise as several passengers are still missing. The search and rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force is still underway.

Around 10 passengers are currently receiving medical treatment in various hospitals, said Abdul Nazar, Malappuram district’s junior superintendent of police.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman told PTI, "the boat is being hauled ashore and more bodies are expected to be recovered from inside." The bodies of 20 people have been recovered by the rescue team. Four passengers are in critical condition and have been admitted to a Kottakkal hospital, he added.

21 people dead after tourist boat capsizes in Kerala's Malappuram

Rescue operations underway

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh, Amit Shah condoles deaths

PM Narendra Modi condoled the deaths and also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of each victim. "Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala," Condolences to the bereaved families An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased," tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

Taking to Twitter, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote, "Deeply saddened by the tragic boat accident in Malappuram, Kerala. I offer my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

First Published:
COMMENT