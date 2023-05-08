21 Dead After Boat Capsizes In Kerala's Malappuram, Search Ops Underway

At least 21 people died, including women and children, according to reports after a tourist boat carrying over 35 passengers capsized and sank near the Thoovaltheeram beach in the Tanur area of Kerala's Malappuram district on Sunday. The death toll is likely to rise as several passengers are still missing. The search and rescue operation by the National Disaster Response Force is still underway.

Around 10 passengers are currently receiving medical treatment in various hospitals, said Abdul Nazar, Malappuram district’s junior superintendent of police.

Meanwhile, Sports Minister V Abdurahiman told PTI, "the boat is being hauled ashore and more bodies are expected to be recovered from inside." The bodies of 20 people have been recovered by the rescue team. Four passengers are in critical condition and have been admitted to a Kottakkal hospital, he added.

21 people dead after tourist boat capsizes in Kerala's Malappuram

Atleast 21 people dead after a tourist boat capsized in Kerala's Malappuram district. NDRF on the spot; search still underway for other victims.



(Visuals from overnight rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/v1BQs8Ztx6 — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2023

Malappuram boat accident: NDRF team deployed at the spot where a tourist boat capsized near Tanur in Malappuram district leaving atleast 21 people dead.#Kerala pic.twitter.com/tYGdd47IQU — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

Rescue operations underway

#UPDATE | Malappuram boat accident: So far, we have recovered 21 dead bodies. We don't know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not: Shiju KK, Regional Fire Range Officer https://t.co/sxxQJfxmDu pic.twitter.com/swmIOoQ4Bt — ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2023

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh, Amit Shah condoles deaths