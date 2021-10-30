22L Tons Of Coal Dispatched To Thermal Power Plants Amid Shortage, Informs Union Min Joshi

After prolonged speculations of India to be hit by power crisis amid the reported shortage of coal in various thermal power plants, Union Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Saturday informed that around 22 lakh tons of coal have been dispatched to various thermal power plants across the country.

The Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Joshi informed about the continuous supply of coal to various power-generating thermal power plants, that had reported a shortage of coal earlier last month. Minister Pralhad Joshi lauded various coal-generating companies who have attained the target of 22 lakh tons in a short while.

22 lakh tons coal dispatched to thermal power plants amid shortage: Coal Min Joshi

Furthermore, he informed that out of the 22 lakh tons, 18 lakh tons has been supplied by the national firm Coal India Ltd (CIL). Taking to his official Twitter account, he wrote, "Happy to share that total coal dispatch to thermal power plants recorded 22 lakh tons on Thursday. Out of this, Coal India HQ's contribution has been 18 lakh tons. I would like to congratulate all coal companies for this feat and urge them to keep increasing production and offtake.”

Happy to share that total coal dispatch to thermal power plants recorded 22 lakh tonnes on Thursday. Out of this, @CoalIndiaHQ's contribution has been 18 lakh tonnes. I would like to congratulate all coal companies for this feat & urge them to keep increasing production & offtake — Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) October 30, 2021

Two weeks ago, talking about the coal shortage in the country, Prahlad stated that there was a coal deficit due to rains. The minister said that the rains and the ceasing of coal imports caused the ongoing coal deficit. He further said that the Centre was now supplying as much as two million tonnes of coal to tackle the deficit. Earlier, Joshi had said that the rains had halted the supply of coal and had caused an escalation of international prices.

Establishing stress on domestic coal production, Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the Centre is meeting the demand for thermal coal power. “There was a shortage of coal due to rain and as coal import was ceased. We have been supplying two million tonnes of coal. We are making efforts to fulfil the demand for thermal coal power. I visited the South Eastern Coalfields,” Joshi told ANI earlier this month.

Joshi had earlier informed in a tweet that Coal India Limited was increasing coal dispatch to power plants in order to tackle the reported power shortage. “Happy to share that cumulative coal supplies to thermal power plants from all sources including Coal India Limited recorded more than two million tonnes yesterday. We are increasing coal dispatch to power plants further to ensure sufficient coal stocks at power plants,” the minister tweeted.

Image: ANI, PTI