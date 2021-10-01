25 new cases push Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 31,244

Kohima, Sep 30 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,244 on Thursday as 25 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The northeastern state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 665 as no fresh fatality was registered.

Kohima recorded the highest number of new cases at seven, followed by Dimapur (four), and Mokokchung and Mon (two each).

Nagaland now has 358 active cases, while 29,227 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 28 in the last 24 hours, and 994 patients have migrated to other states. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 93.5 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 3.72 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 6.87 lakh people, of whom 3.62 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI NBS ACD ACD

