2598 New COVID-19 Cases & 85 Deaths Reported In Maharashtra; Fatality Rate Stands At 3.32%

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally surged to 59,546 with 2,598 persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, May 28. There are 38,939 active cases in the state at present. The number of recovered cases in Maharashtra rose to 18,616 after 698 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day.

85 deaths- 38 from Mumbai, 10 from Pune, 9 from Satara, 7 from Solapur, 5 from Akola, 4 each from Vasai-Virar and Thane, 3 from Aurangabad, 2 from Navi Mumbai and one each from Raigad, Nanded and Jalgaon were reported on Thursday, propelling the state's death toll to 1982. 45 of the aforesaid deceased persons had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

The recovery and fatality rate pertaining to COVID-19 in the state stands at 31.26% and 3.32% respectively. A total of 4,19,417 samples have been tested in various laboratories so far. There are 2,816 active containment zones in Maharashtra. Surveillance of 65.61 lakh population has been undertaken by 17,211 surveillance squads. While 6,12,745 individuals are under home quarantine, 35,122 others have been sent to institutional quarantine centres.

2598 new #COVID19 positive cases have been reported in the state today; taking the total number of cases to 59,546. Death toll stands at 1982 after 85 deaths were reported today: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/a8MWJr7wff — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

Read: COVID-19 Crisis: Sharad Pawar Urges PM Modi To Take Measures To Revive Real Estate Sector

Maharashtra Governor announces austerity measures

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari announced numerous austerity measures to make more resources available for COVID-19 relief measures. First, he stated while ongoing works would be completed, no new capital works shall be undertaken in the Raj Bhavan. Thereafter, he revealed that the Independence Day function at Raj Bhavan, Pune shall be cancelled. Also, there will be no new recruitment in Raj Bhavan until further orders.

Moreover, the practice of offering gifts, mementos and bouquets to VVIPs shall be discontinued. The proposal for the purchase of a new car for the Raj Bhavan has been deferred. To avoid any expenses on travel, the Governor will conduct meetings and interactions with Vice-Chancellors and other officers via video conference. These measures are expected to save nearly 10-15% of the Raj Bhavan's budget for the current financial year.

Read: Maha CM Uddhav Discusses Protocols With TV Producers, Filmmakers Keen To Resume Shoot

Read: Maha Nurses Association Writes To CM Uddhav, Question Decision To Call Nurses From Kerala