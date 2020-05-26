Maha CM Uddhav Discusses Protocols With TV Producers, Filmmakers Keen To Resume Shoot

With the lockdown restrictions seemingly relaxed in the fourth phase, the film industry is looking forward to resuming their shooting schedules outdoors so that production can take place even if it's on a limited scale. The TV producers and filmmakers will reportedly begin production first and had their meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the ways in which they can initiate the process. Popular TV actor and producer JD Majethia spoke to a local daily and revealed that the CM has decided to let the work begin, but within the confines of the state and with proper safety protocols in place.

He revealed that Thackeray has asked them to chalk out plans to work in studios in film city and several others beyond Dahisar. The TV shoots are easier, to begin with, as they have sets standing and shoots can take place in a controlled environment without the risk of spreading the COVID-19 pandemic. He also pointed out that the television authorities are happy that a dialogue about going back to work has started, but they're uncertain about when the shooting is likely to begin in the future. However, post-production work is more likely to resume soon as there are lesser risks involved indoors.

The Chief Minister has reportedly agreed that shoots can take place in green zones and in places where studios are far from civilization. He has also arranged for help in monsoon maintenance of the sets. Majethia also said that that the writers will have to re-imagine the scenarios in a different light where contact and distance between people are as less as possible. For example, an elaborate wedding scene might be changed to a court marriage or the couple getting married with only the immediate family involved.

Some of the measures that the CM wants to be taken to ensure the safety of everyone involved are as follows:

Work will not be allowed in red zones and heavily populated areas Regular sanitization of sets Availability of a doctor and an ambulance on stand-by Technical crew to be provided with sanitisers, make-shift washbasins and masks

