26/11 Mumbai Attack Mastermind & LeT Terrorist Sajid Mir Arrested In Pakistan: Report

In a massive development, Pakistan has arrested Sajid Mir, Pakistan-based top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander who was one of the main planners of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, years after denying his presence and even stating that he was dead, according to a Nikkei Asia report.

Sajid Mir is wanted for his alleged involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He is on the FBI's most-wanted list and carries a $5 million reward on his head.

On 26 November 2008, ten LET terrorists carried out a series of coordinated attacks in Mumbai, killing approximately 170 people, including six Americans.

"Mir allegedly served as the chief planner of the (Mumbai) attacks, directing preparations and reconnaissance, and was one of the Pakistan-based controllers during the attacks. Additionally, Mir allegedly conspired to commit a terrorist attack against a newspaper and its employees in Denmark between 2008 and 2009," the FBI stated.

"Mir was indicted in the United States District Court, Northern District of Illinois, Eastern Division, Chicago, Illinois, on April 21, 2011, and was charged with conspiracy to injure property of foreign government; providing material support to terrorists; killing a citizen outside of the U.S. and aiding and abetting; and bombing of places of public use. An arrest warrant was issued on April 22, 2011," FBI added.

The action is reportedly taken by Pakistan to extricate itself from the terror-financing watchlist of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).