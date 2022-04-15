26 arrested over unlawful ‘religious conversion’ ion Fatehpur

Fatehpur (UP), Apr 15 (PTI) Police on Friday arrested 26 people over an allegedly illegal religious conversion of 90 people in the last 40 days in the district.

The arrests were made on a complaint by a Vishva Hindu Parishad office-bearer Himanshu Dixit, who alleged that around 90 Hindus have been illegally converted to Christianity by the 'Evangelical Church of India' in the Harihganj area, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dinesh Chandra Mishra.

On Dixit’s complaint, 55 people, including 10 women, were booked under various sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, DSP Mishra said.

A search is on for 29 other accused, he added. PTI CORR CDN RAX RAX

