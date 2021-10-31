260 ITBP Officers Awarded Union Home Min's Special Operation Medal For Eastern Ladakh Ops

On National Unity Day, which is commemorated on October 31 every year, 260 officers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were given the Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal in honour of their unwavering courage and dedication to duty throughout different special operations undertaken by the Force in Eastern Ladakh. This year, this is the highest number of Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medals to ITBP or any other organisation on a single occasion.

In recognition of their indomitable courage and devotion to duty, 260 personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been awarded with Union Home Minister’s Special Operation Medal on #NationalUnityDay 2021 for various special ops carried out by the Force in Eastern Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/6t37Q3naL5 — ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2021

In the high altitudes, through its mission 'Snow Leopard', the ITBP personnel secured the frontiers in Ladakh in harsh climatic conditions. The force executed ground operations with total synchronisation and cooperation amongst all sister organisations, resulting in a high degree of strategy development and effective execution.

'Deepam Seth' among awardees of Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal

Further, a former Inspector General from northwest Frontier of ITBP, Deepam Seth, who was a member of the Indian delegation for the 10 rounds of Senior Highest Military Commander (SHMC) level negotiations, is among the award recipients. In February 2021, long discussions yielded a settlement, and the process of withdrawal of soldiers from advanced sites began. The ITBP's special operations lasted a year and required a high level of strategic planning execution and effective ground operations. It also includes timely and sufficient logistical supplies to the front area for troops.

The Police Medal for Gallantry was bestowed upon 20 ITBP troops on Independence Day, for their resolute courage in Eastern Ladakh. The ITBP was established in the year 1962 during the India-China war to protect the country's 3,488km-long Himalayan boundaries. The force possesses outstanding mountaineering skills and is known for its high-altitude deployments in challenging frontiers. Its Border Outposts are situated up to a maximum of 18,800 feet.

Furthermore, the Force was honoured with 16 Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medals in 2019 for their mountaineering operation 'Daredevils', which involved searching for and rescuing a mountaineering team from Nanda Devi East in Uttarakhand.

The medal is authorised by the Ministry of Home Affairs committee

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in 2018 announced that the Union Home Minister's Special Operation Medal is awarded for special operations in domains like counter-terrorism, border activities, weapons management, narcotics smuggling prevention, and rescue missions, as certified by the committee at the MHA level. On the committee's suggestion, the awards are authorised by the Union Home Minister. Just those missions with a significant level of planning, rising importance for the security of the nation, state, and Union Territory, and huge influence on the safety of a massive section of society are respected with the medal, which is awarded to personnel of CAPFs, CPOs, State Police, and other security agencies.

Image: ANI