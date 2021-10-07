263 children among 1,302 new COVID-19 patients in Mizoram

Aizawl, Oct 7 (PTI) Mizoram's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,02,629 on Thursday as 1,302 more people, including 263 children, tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 341, a health official said.

The state had reported 1,471 cases and four fatalities on Wednesday.

Aizawl district registered the highest number of fresh infections at 728, followed by Lunglei (147) and Champhai (113), the official said, adding that the single-day positivity rate stood at 13.35 per cent.

Seven people have travel history, while 1,295 fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said, adding that 38 inmates of Kolasib District Prison were among the new patients.

Mizoram now has 16,075 active cases, while 86,213 people have been cured of the disease thus far, including 1,226 on Wednesday. The recovery rate stood at 84 per cent, while the mortality rate was at 0.33 per cent.

The state has tested over 11.49 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, including 9,749 in the last 24 hours.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Lalzawmi said that 6.84 lakh people have been inoculated so far, of whom 4.59 lakh have been fully vaccinated. PTI COR ACD ACD

